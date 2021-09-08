How we see it: Our Bills season predictions – is this the year?

Can the Bills win the Super Bowl? Sure. But who knows what the health of any team will be in January? Look at the Chiefs last season. They lost their two starting tackles against the Bills. As it turned out, that blew any chance they had of beating Tampa. I’m not picking the Bills to win the AFC. Until the Bills prove otherwise, I like Kansas City in the trenches better than the Bills. I like Buffalo’s offensive line. But the Chiefs’ O-line looks better. On the other side of the ball, Bills-killer Chris Jones and Frank Clark are better than any two defensive linemen the Bills have. Maybe Ed Oliver & Co. will change that opinion. For now, I’ll take Andy Reid to win his second Super Bowl for Kansas City.