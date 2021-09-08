How we see it: Our Bills season predictions – is this the year?

Here is how News sports writers project the highly anticipated Buffalo Bills season:
Jay Skurski
My, how things have changed in the AFC East. It's now the Bills being the hunted after so many years of chasing the Patriots. That's especially true at quarterback. The Bills have a bona fide star in Josh Allen, while New England (starting rookie Mac Jones), Miami (starting unproven second-year pro Tua Tagovailoa) and the New York Jets (starting rookie Zach Wilson) are left to hope their respective young quarterbacks develop the way Allen has.
The Bills dominated the division last year in going 6-0. Doing so again will be a chore, but they'll be favored in every game. It will be up to coach Sean McDermott to have his team ready for that particular challenge. After that, the Bills' toughest games look to be road trips at Tennessee, Kansas City and Tampa Bay. It would not be a surprise to see the team favored in the remaining 14 games.
Could the Bills lose one or two of those games they're favored in? Certainly, but they might also spring an upset of the Chiefs, Titans or Bucs.
There are three main reasons for optimism for the Bills entering 2021.
The first is continuity. That's true in the staring lineup and the coaching staff. It's a huge advantage that the Bills don't have to teach a new system to players – most of whom know exactly what's expected of them.
The second is an infusion of youth along the defensive line. First-round draft pick Greg Rousseau impressed during the preseason, offering hope that he can be an immediate contributor. Along with the expected development of Ed Oliver and the hope for a resurgence from Mario Addison, the pass rush has the potential to take a significant step forward.
The third, and most important reason, is the obvious: Josh Allen. The Bills have one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL (at worst). The team is rarely going to be out of a game. Bills fans have waited a long time for a quarterback like Allen. If training camp is any indication, he's poised for another monster season. Enjoy the ride.
Prediction: 13-4.
Katherine Fitzgerald
After months and months of anticipation, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills finally take the field again, starting at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Under coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane’s guidance, a 12-5 finish in the now-17-game schedule feels well within reach. The defense should take a step forward, and the offense has plenty to build off.
The Bills should take the AFC East again, though I have the Patriots in the playoffs. Buffalo has Miami on the road early, and New England on the road late, but can easily still handle the divisional schedule. Both of those games are sandwiched by some very winnable home contests.
They get a taste of Kansas City on the road on a Sunday night, and could very well meet them again in an AFC championship game rematch, as the Chiefs will be strong again. The Bills’ stretch of New Orleans-New England-Tampa Bay is most interesting to me, with both Thursday and Monday night games mixed in. I have the Bills meeting the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, so perhaps a year of multiple dress rehearsals for the postseason run.
Prediction: 12-5.
Mark Gaughan
Bills fans can feel great about quarterback Josh Allen, coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. That’s a pretty great combination going into a season. The offense will be very good, although I expect the schedule of defenses it faces to be slightly tougher than last year. If the front four produces as hoped, the defense will be better. The schedule of offenses the Bills face this year isn’t quite as tough as last year.
The AFC East will be better largely because New England is better. I think the Patriots will make the playoffs. It’s hard to imagine the Bills going 6-0 in division, considering last year was the first time they did it in their history. Let’s call it 4-2 in division. Let’s call it 2-2 vs. the NFC South (the Thanksgiving game at New Orleans is a tough turn-around), and I like the Bills to go 4-0 vs. the AFC South. Call it a 12-5 finish, and I don’t think that’s being a Pollyanna.
Can the Bills win the Super Bowl? Sure. But who knows what the health of any team will be in January? Look at the Chiefs last season. They lost their two starting tackles against the Bills. As it turned out, that blew any chance they had of beating Tampa. I’m not picking the Bills to win the AFC. Until the Bills prove otherwise, I like Kansas City in the trenches better than the Bills. I like Buffalo’s offensive line. But the Chiefs’ O-line looks better. On the other side of the ball, Bills-killer Chris Jones and Frank Clark are better than any two defensive linemen the Bills have. Maybe Ed Oliver & Co. will change that opinion. For now, I’ll take Andy Reid to win his second Super Bowl for Kansas City.
Prediction: 12-5.
Jason Wolf
The Bills return virtually every starter and coach from a team that rewrote the franchise record book on offense while advancing to the AFC championship game. They’re primed for another deep playoff run.
Glancing at the schedule, I see losses at Kansas City, Tennessee and Tampa Bay and imagine the Bills splitting the season series with at least one division rival, either New England or Miami. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they defeat one of those first three teams on the road and lose a game they shouldn’t.
Figure a 13-4 record and another battle with Kansas City for a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
But this time, a victory in the AFC title game sets up the long-anticipated Super Bowl showdown between Josh Allen and childhood idol Tom Brady.
Prediction: 13-4.
Rachel Lenzi
The pieces are all in place for the Bills to have their best season since the glory days of the early 1990s. The term “Super Bowl” has repeatedly been mentioned in the same sentence as “the Bills,” which makes this season one of high – and deserved – expectations.
The Bills have a deep defense from the secondary to the front line, that’s only gotten deeper with the addition of rookies Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham, and free-agent signee Efe Obada on the line. Quarterback Josh Allen has enough experience under his belt to continue chemistry with his wide receivers and to command an offense.
This year, the Bills will be in the mix – well into the mix of potential Super Bowl winners – but they won’t be able to edge out proven Super Bowl contenders (and recent champions) in the Chiefs and Buccaneers. In the end, the Bills will run up against and be stopped in the AFC championship game by another that boasts a similar blueprint: The Chiefs.
Regardless, given the Pegulas’ financial commitment to Allen, as well as the seeds of youth planted on the defense, the Bills will be long-term Super Bowl contenders.