How we see it: NFL division winners, playoffs, MVP and individual awards

Here is how The Buffalo News' sports reporters project the NFL season with division winners, playoff winners and individual awards.
Jay Skurski
Division winners and playoffs
AFC East: Buffalo Bills
AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals
AFC South: Indianapolis Colts
AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys
NFC North: Green Bay Packers
NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC West: Los Angeles Rams
AFC wild cards: Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens
NFC wild cards: Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
AFC champion: Bills
NFC champion: Packers
Super Bowl winner: Bills
Awards
League MVP: Josh Allen
Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott
Offensive POY: Jonathan Taylor
Defensive POY: T.J. Watt
Top rookie: Aidan Hutchinson
Katherine Fitzgerald
Division winners and playoffs
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC East: Cowboys
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC West: Rams
AFC wild cards: Chargers, Dolphins, Tennessee Titans
NFC wild cards: Philadelphia Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers
AFC champion: Bills
NFC champion: Buccaneers
Super Bowl winner: Bills
Awards
League MVP: Josh Allen
Coach of the Year: Brandon Staley
Offensive POY: Jonathan Taylor
Defensive POY: Aaron Donald
Top rookie: Treylon Burks
Mark Gaughan
Division winners and playoffs
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Chargers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC West: Rams
AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Dolphins
NFC wild cards: 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Vikings
AFC champion: Bills
NFC champion: Buccaneers
Super Bowl winner: Bills
Awards
League MVP: Tom Brady
Coach of the Year: Frank Reich
Offensive POY: Josh Allen
Defensive POY: Aaron Donald
Top rookie: Chris Olave
Rachel Lenzi
Division winners and playoffs
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Titans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC West: Rams
AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Dolphins
NFC wild cards: Vikings, Saints, Cardinals
AFC champion: Bills
NFC champion: Packers
Super Bowl winner: Packers
Awards
League MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Coach of the Year: Mike McDaniel
Offensive POY: Derrick Henry
Defensive POY: Von Miller
Top rookie: Kenny Pickett