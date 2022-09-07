 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How we see it: NFL division winners, playoffs, MVP and individual awards

  • Updated
Here is how The Buffalo News' sports reporters project the NFL season with division winners, playoff winners and individual awards. 

Jay Skurski

Division winners and playoffs

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals

AFC South: Indianapolis Colts

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys

NFC North: Green Bay Packers

NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

AFC wild cards: Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens

NFC wild cards: Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

AFC champion: Bills

NFC champion: Packers

Super Bowl winner: Bills

Awards

League MVP: Josh Allen

Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott

Offensive POY: Jonathan Taylor

Defensive POY: T.J. Watt

Top rookie: Aidan Hutchinson

Katherine Fitzgerald

Division winners and playoffs 

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC East: Cowboys

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Buccaneers

NFC West: Rams

AFC wild cards: Chargers, Dolphins, Tennessee Titans

NFC wild cards: Philadelphia Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers

AFC champion: Bills

NFC champion: Buccaneers

Super Bowl winner: Bills

Awards

League MVP: Josh Allen

Coach of the Year: Brandon Staley

Offensive POY: Jonathan Taylor

Defensive POY: Aaron Donald

Top rookie: Treylon Burks

Mark Gaughan

Division winners and playoffs 

AFC East: Bills 

AFC North: Ravens 

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Chargers 

NFC East: Eagles 

NFC North: Packers 

NFC South: Buccaneers 

NFC West: Rams 

AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Dolphins 

NFC wild cards: 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Vikings 

AFC champion: Bills 

NFC champion: Buccaneers 

Super Bowl winner: Bills

Awards

League MVP: Tom Brady 

Coach of the Year: Frank Reich  

Offensive POY: Josh Allen

Defensive POY: Aaron Donald

Top rookie: Chris Olave

Rachel Lenzi

Division winners and playoffs

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Titans

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Buccaneers

NFC West: Rams

AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Dolphins

NFC wild cards: Vikings, Saints, Cardinals

AFC champion: Bills

NFC champion: Packers

Super Bowl winner: Packers

Awards 

League MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Coach of the Year: Mike McDaniel

Offensive POY: Derrick Henry

Defensive POY: Von Miller

Top rookie: Kenny Pickett

