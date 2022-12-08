How we see it: News writers weigh in on Bills vs. Jets rematch

Here is how News' Bills writers see Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium between the Bills and the New York Jets:

Jay Skurski: I'll admit I was guilty of severely underestimating the Jets ahead of the first meeting between these two teams. Not this time. The Jets can play – especially on defense. New York held the Bills to a season-low 17 points back in Week 9. Additionally, the Bills had a season low in yards (317) and first downs (18). Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and rookie cornerback Sauce Garnder give the Jets three great playmakers at every level of the defense.

In order to reverse what happened in the first meeting, the Bills will need to defend the run better. The Jets piled up 174 yards on the ground in the first matchup, capitalizing on the absence of Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Unfortunately for the Bills, Milano's status is murky for the rematch after he missed the first two days of practice this week because of a knee injury. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips also might be out because of a shoulder injury, another blow for a defense trying to deal with the loss of Von Miller for the season. The Jets have made a quarterback switch, going from Zach Wilson to Mike White. The Bills' secondary dominated against White last season, intercepting him four times in a blowout win.

Without Miller, the Bills' offense is going to need to execute at a high level the rest of the way. The No. 1 priority has to be taking care of the football. Quarterback Josh Allen's two interceptions in the first meeting against the Jets were brutal. The good news is, Allen has had extended time to rest his injured right elbow, which was originally hurt against New York, and is coming off a solid showing against the Patriots in which he looked as good as he has since getting hurt. With extra time to rest and prepare, the Bills should even the season series. Bills, 30-20.

Katherine Fitzgerald: Life got harder for the Bills after their Week 9 loss to the Jets before it got easier. There was quarterback Josh Allen’s lingering late-game injury in the 20-17 loss at MetLife Stadium, the overtime loss to the Vikings, and then the stretch of three games on the road in 12 days. The Bills came out of that with three wins, but they lost Von Miller. This team has evolved since last facing the Jets and had plenty of adversity.

The Jets have certainly changed, too, but I think the Bills – despite the massive gut punch of Miller’s season-ending surgery – are better positioned for the rematch. I also underestimated the Jets a bit last time, while being impressed with their defense. The switch from Zach Wilson to Mike White is fascinating for the long-term outlook of this team. Any time a team can rally around a quarterback like the Jets have, they’re dangerous. I think Jets coach Robert Saleh has done an excellent job turning this team around, but the Bills are still more solidified. If the Buffalo defense can get some takeaways and the offense can stay two-dimensional, the Bills can extend their win streak. Bills, 24-20.

Mark Gaughan: It shapes up as a defensive struggle. The Jets’ defense has talent on all three levels. It’s a problem. I don’t think the Bills are going to hit a lot of big plays, and I think the running game will be sporadic. I think the Bills will need to show patience with the run game because all-out passing vs. the Jets isn’t a good approach. The coverage and pass rush are too good. I like passing on first down a lot. If the Bills can get to 27 points, they win. If they hit 24 they probably win.

On the other side of the ball, Mike White has played better than Zach Wilson for the Jets but I don’t believe in White’s ability to carve up a good defense. The return of running back Michael Carter from injury helps the Jets. He’s good. The prospect of not having Matt Milano is a problem for the run defense. If the Bills can keep Garrett Wilson to fewer than 75 yards receiving they’ll be doing well. He’s a budding star. I'll take Allen over White any day. But 9.5 points is too much to give in a tough division game. Bills, 26-19.

Ryan O’Halloran: The optimism of Dec. 1 (Von Miller could be ready for Week 18 and the playoffs) was replaced by the reality of late Monday/early Tuesday (Miller did sustain a torn right ACL on Thanksgiving Day and is out for the season).

So how do the Bills compensate for not having Miller, who had 26 pass-rush “disruptions” (combined sacks, knockdowns and pressures) according to my pen? Let’s take a look at what the offense can do to help the defense.

Time of possession: The Bills are 5-1 when they hold the football more than their opponents. They have 28 drives of at least 10 plays and 23 drives of at least five minutes. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should remain aggressive, but also be aware of when to lift on the gas pedal to limit possessions by the opponent.

The Bills’ five explosive plays (rushes of at least 12 yards, passes of at least 16) in last week’s win at New England were a season-low. They simply chipped their way down the field … and it was perfectly acceptable.

Running game: The Bills are 7-1 when they have at least 25 rushing attempts. Sense a good formula there?

The Bills rushed a season-high 37 times at New England and they might have provided a glimpse of the stretch run as James Cook had a season-high 14 carries and Devin Singletary 13 attempts.

Turnovers: The Bills’ 20 giveaways are tied with lowly Houston for third-most in the NFL; only lowly New Orleans (21) and Indianapolis (26) have more.

The Bills are 4-0 when they win the turnover differential and have at least one giveaway in all but two games. The best way to give an inferior team like the Jets a chance? Turn it over.

Quarterback Mike White has given the Jets an offensive boost, but the Bills rush for 125 yards and Cook and Singletary score a touchdown apiece to keep their team atop the division and conference. Bills, 24-20.