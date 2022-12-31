How we see it: News writers weigh in on Bills vs. Bengals showdown

Here is how The News' Buffalo Bills reporters see Monday night's showdown between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals:

Jay Skurski: The stakes don't get much bigger in the regular season. A win gives the Bills a great look at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with only a victory over the Patriots in Week 18 standing in the way. Not only would that guarantee a bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, it would also mean avoiding either the Chiefs or Bengals until a potential matchup in the AFC championship game. That's massive. Again, the Bills are 3-0 in the playoffs at home under Sean McDermott and 0-4 on the road. That's a big, significant sample size. A loss likely means the No. 3 seed and another trip to Cincinnati for a divisional game. It also might mean getting the Chargers on wild-card weekend, meaning the road to the Super Bowl would likely have to go through Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. In two words, no thanks.

Now, for the bad news: This Bengals team is on fire, having not lost since Halloween. The Bengals have won both blowouts and close games during their seven-game winning streak, and quarterback Joe Burrow is making a strong case to be league MVP. His top three receivers, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, have all topped 700 receiving yards this season. At both offensive line and at the skill positions, the Bengals have more talent. Defensively, the Bengals are in the middle of the pack, so if Josh Allen plays a clean game, the Bills should put up points. The Bills will have to eliminate the turnovers that cropped up last week against the Bears. It feels like the team that wins the turnover battle wins this game. At home, I think Cincinnati is that team. Bengals, 30-24.

Katherine Fitzgerald: It’s the first meeting between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and it should be a doozy. This is a fun matchup for casual viewers, and it will have a major impact on how everything shakes out for the postseason.

Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should make life difficult for the Bills defense. Still, if the Bills pass rush can get going against a Bengals o-line that has allowed 42 sacks, the Buffalo defense could balance things out. On the other side, it feels as though Stefon Diggs is due for a big game. If he can have some big plays, and the Bills running backs can keep things creative, the Bills can continue to control their playoff seeding. It’s likely to come down to the wire, but I’ll give the Bills the edge. Bills, 34-31.

Mark Gaughan: It’s two evenly matched teams. The expectation is the AFC representative in the Super Bowl will be either Buffalo, Kansas City or Cincinnati. If the Bills lose, the odds are they’re going to see the Bengals again in the divisional round – in Cincinnati, again. If the Bills win, the odds are the Bengals and Chiefs will fight it out in the divisional round. The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 13, 27-24. It was a coin-flip kind of game. I see the same kind of game Monday. One turnover and one red-zone stop will make the difference.

The state of the Bengals’ defensive line is a huge factor. Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is playing with a broken wrist. He was limited to 24 snaps last week. The starting defensive end on the other side, Sam Hubbard, is battling a calf injury. If he sits out, that’s huge. If he’s full strength, that’s a problem. I think the Bengals’ top receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, will make a few more big plays than the Bills’ receivers, and I'm not sure the Bills' pass rush can get enough heat to prevent it. Bengals, 27-23.

Ryan O’Halloran: A potential preview of the AFC divisional round (in Cincinnati) or the AFC championship game (in Buffalo)? People who will be sick of college football by Monday night will get to see two of the planet’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in a premium, high-stakes game.

The Bengals haven’t lost since Oct. 31, the Bills since Nov. 20. They rank fourth (Bills) and fifth (Bengals) in points per game, so there is no reason not to expect a track meet. Which defense is better equipped to make a fourth-quarter stop?

The Bills’ pass rush and secondary will rise to the challenge. Defensive end Greg Rousseau will have two sacks working against Bengals to be determined fill-in right tackle (La’el Collins is out with a torn ACL) and cornerback Tre’Davious White will intercept his first pass of the season.

The Bills stretch their winning streak to seven games, halt the Bengals’ streak at seven consecutive wins and stay in command for AFC home-field advantage. Bills, 30-27.