How we see it: News writers weigh in on Bills-Dolphins wild-card matchup

Here is how News Bills writers see Sunday's AFC wild-card game between the Bills and Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium:

Jay Skurski: So, the Bills didn't get the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the accompanying bye week that comes with it, but if you're feeling snarky, you might say they got the next best thing. The Dolphins crawled into the postseason with an 11-6 win over the Jets in Week 18 that ended a five-game losing streak. Without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, ruled out because of a concussion, Miami's offense just isn't the same. Tagovailoa is far from the Dolphins' only injury concern, too. Multiple Miami starters may either miss the game or be at less than 100% on Sunday.

The Bills last year pretty much murdered the myth it's hard to play the same team three times in a season when they pitched a perfect game in the playoffs against the Patriots. Interestingly enough, the Bills and Patriots split their regular season series last year before the Bills far and away showed they were the better team in the playoffs. A similar performance Sunday against Miami would be welcome. The Bills have not always passed the eyeball test, even as they take a seven-game winning streak into the playoffs. Against an injury-ravaged opponent, this is the perfect time for the offense to put up big points and the defense to feast against either a backup or a third-string opponent. Bills, 35-17.

Katherine Fitzgerald: This is obviously a very different matchup than it would be if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were healthy. Even if Tagovailoa had been good to go, I still think the Bills would be the better team at this point in the year. Now, while the Bills are still coming off a grueling January, they should be able to easily win the rubber match with Miami.

The Dolphins did some impressive things this season, as their Week 12 record of 8-3 reflected. But now at 9-8, they’ve had too many injuries and, even before Tagovailoa was hurt again, haven’t been consistent enough. It should be a run rivalry for the next stretch, but Sunday’s wild-card meeting will be more procedural than anything for Buffalo. The Bills steamrolled the Patriots in the wild card last season, and I expect Josh Allen and company to put up a similar shellacking. The Bills are navigating a few injuries, but far less than the Dolphins. Ken Dorsey will get his first playoff win as offensive coordinator over the Dolphins and have fun doing so. Bills, 35-13.

Mark Gaughan: The first thing the Bills need to do is protect the football. If the Bills make no turnovers, it’s hard to see a Dolphins offense led by Skylar Thompson keeping up. I think the Bills’ offense is in a pretty good place. I like the way Buffalo has run the ball the second half of the season. Josh Allen needs to be patient. It’s OK if it’s not a blowout at halftime. Mike McDaniel has done a great job of managing the Miami offense. He has ditched a lot of the RPO game since the loss to the Chargers in Week 14 and gone to true, “run-it” runs. He comes from San Francisco. He knows how to design a creative rushing attack, and he did it in the 32-29 game in December. He has the advantage of knowing the defense must play with light boxes in deathly fear of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami ran for 162 yards vs. the Jets’ stout defense last week. Run the ball. Shorten the game. Limit Allen’s possessions. However, Miami's offensive line looks like it's going to be banged up. I don’t see them hanging with Allen & Co. Bills, 34-17.

Ryan O’Halloran: The line for Dolphins-Bills opened at 10½ points (largest of Super Wild Card Weekend) and ballooned to 13½ on Wednesday when Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out with a concussion sustained in Week 16.

According to a sports odds database, it will be the largest favored status in Bills playoff history; the current high is minus-11½ points over Denver in the AFC title game (January 1992). The Bills escaped with a 10-7 win. That Broncos team had John Elway at quarterback. This Dolphins team has rookie Skylar Thompson, making the third start of his career.

Translation: The Bills don’t have a single excuse. They enter on a seven-game winning streak; the Dolphins on a 1-5 skid. They have Josh Allen; the Dolphins don’t.

The teams’ two regular-season meetings were decided by five points. I don’t expect that kind of drama on Sunday. The Bills’ biggest key will be limiting Miami’s big plays. In Week 3, the Dolphins had completions of 22, 32 and 45 yards. In Week 15, they had completions of 20, 32, 67 (touchdown), 20 (touchdown) and 21 yards.

Make Thompson earn everything and the Bills will eventually create stops and takeaways. Bills, 30-13.