How we see it: News writers predictions for Bills vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are a seven-point favorite.
Jay Skurski
Expect a playoff rematch from last season to be close. Perhaps it’s common in Western New York to have a soft spot for Frank Reich, but the Colts’ coach is one of the best in the business. He knows his team’s season is basically on the line the next two weeks against the Bills and Buccaneers. That means the Bills absolutely have to prepare for Indianapolis’ best shot. Jonathan Taylor is a scary proposition for a Buffalo run defense that’s not likely to have defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and previously struggled this year against the Titans’ Derrick Henry – the only running back in the NFL playing at or a higher level than Taylor before Henry's foot injury.
So, why pick the Bills? Colts quarterback Carson Wentz can be counted on to give the Bills’ opportunistic secondary some chances, and if the Bills win the turnover battle, they likely win the game. Indianapolis’ defense also is not all that intimidating off the edge, and the Colts’ best defensive players – DeForest Buckner and Darius Leonard – have been banged up. If the Bills’ offensive line can give quarterback Josh Allen time – admittedly, a big if – the team’s receivers should be able to get open against an Indianapolis secondary that ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed per play. Bills, 24-20.
Katherine Fitzgerald
After dismantling the Jets, Bills players were quick to note that it was only one game. Against the Colts, they’ll see how much they can sustain. The run game will take a hit if rookie right tackle Spencer Brown is unable to play. The Colts are second to the Bills in takeaway differential, at plus-11 to Buffalo’s plus-14. Even playing with an ankle injury, linebacker Darius Leonard himself has had a hand in nine turnovers for Indianapolis.
Clearly though, the Bills' defense can force turnovers as well. Buffalo’s challenge lies in slowing down running back Jonathan Taylor, who’s up to 937 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. After he was held without a touchdown the first three games, he’s scored every game since as Indianapolis turned things around. The Colts started off 1-4, and since then, their only loss was in overtime to the Titans. Dion Dawkins said that shows how disciplined they are, and it makes them dangerous. I think it’ll be close, but with the Bills getting the win. Bills, 31-27.
Mark Gaughan
I’m not sure why the Jets decided to play so much man coverage last week. Maybe they just didn’t trust their third-string safeties to execute or disguise zone coverages. I think the Colts will be much more judicious and force Josh Allen to try to execute a lot of long drives against zone coverage. Couple that with the Colts’ ability to run the ball and drain the clock, and the prospect exists for fewer possessions in this game. That means self-inflicted mistakes (penalties and turnovers) will be even more costly to either side. I think Dawson Knox could be a big plus to the Bills’ passing game this week. I like Carson Wentz. But even though he’s more mobile than retired Philip Rivers, I think Rivers running that offense scares me more than Wentz. If the Bills keep turnovers to one or none, I see them winning. I’ll take the Colts to cover with the points but the Bills to win. Bills, 30-24.
Jason Wolf
The Colts have a strong offensive line and Jonathan Taylor has the inside track to lead the NFL in rushing with Derrick Henry sidelined for the rest of the regular season. That’s a daunting challenge for the Bills’ defense, particularly with defensive tackle Star Lotulelei still on the Reserve/Covid-19 list and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dealing with a hamstring injury. Last week, the Jets couldn’t take advantage of their absence after falling behind early. Rookie Mike White tried to air it out and was intercepted four times. There won’t be a repeat performance against Indianapolis. Carson Wentz has thrown just three picks in 10 games. Bills, 27-24.
Rachel Lenzi
The Bills got a much-needed confidence boost with a win against the Jets – a win that was, by all means, an expectation. The game against the Colts, however, could take on a playoff feel, as the Colts enter having won four of their last five. Those four wins for the Colts, though, are against teams that aren’t of the same caliber as the Bills, so this game could tell as much about the Colts as it could the Bills. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could give the Bills problems on the ground, but Taylor will have to contend with a rushing defense that has allowed a scant 755 yards this season. Expect the Bills, though, to exploit a spotty Colts pass defense, which has given up an average of 263.3 yards per game, and expect the pass rush to keep Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on his toes. Bills, 27-21.