How we see it: News writers predictions for Bills vs. Colts

Katherine Fitzgerald

After dismantling the Jets, Bills players were quick to note that it was only one game. Against the Colts, they’ll see how much they can sustain. The run game will take a hit if rookie right tackle Spencer Brown is unable to play. The Colts are second to the Bills in takeaway differential, at plus-11 to Buffalo’s plus-14. Even playing with an ankle injury, linebacker Darius Leonard himself has had a hand in nine turnovers for Indianapolis.

Clearly though, the Bills' defense can force turnovers as well. Buffalo’s challenge lies in slowing down running back Jonathan Taylor, who’s up to 937 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. After he was held without a touchdown the first three games, he’s scored every game since as Indianapolis turned things around. The Colts started off 1-4, and since then, their only loss was in overtime to the Titans. Dion Dawkins said that shows how disciplined they are, and it makes them dangerous. I think it’ll be close, but with the Bills getting the win. Bills, 31-27.

Mark Gaughan