How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here is how the News sports reporters see Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are a 3.5-point favorite:

PlayAction: Bills face mission improbable in speeding up Tom Brady The 44-year-old Brady is being sacked at the lowest rate of any quarterback in the NFL and at the lowest rate in his 22-year career.

Jay Skurski: Fans questioning why the Bills even bother running the ball would be wise to remember the defensive philosophy of head coach Sean McDermott. He believes in making a team “one dimensional” on offense, with the idea being that a team is easier to defend that way (we’ll pause here to acknowledge the New England Patriots were very one dimensional last week, and the Bills’ run defense didn’t have much success). If McDermott thinks making a team one dimensional is a key to victory, it wouldn’t make sense that he’d willingly do it to his own team on purpose. It may happen this week, though, because running up the middle against the Buccaneers isn’t going to work. This looks like another bad matchup for the Bills in that Tampa Bay has an offensive line that can get Leonard Fournette and the running game going and protect Tom Brady long enough for the team’s dynamic receivers and tight end to find openings in the secondary. Buccaneers, 35-20.

'Need to figure out ways to win': Bills trying to problem solve ahead of playing Buccaneers The bigger theme for the Bills this week has been better execution; it’s been mentioned by every player, and in the majority of answers as the team gears up to face the 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.