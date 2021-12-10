How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here is how the News sports reporters see Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are a 3.5-point favorite:
Jay Skurski: Fans questioning why the Bills even bother running the ball would be wise to remember the defensive philosophy of head coach Sean McDermott. He believes in making a team “one dimensional” on offense, with the idea being that a team is easier to defend that way (we’ll pause here to acknowledge the New England Patriots were very one dimensional last week, and the Bills’ run defense didn’t have much success). If McDermott thinks making a team one dimensional is a key to victory, it wouldn’t make sense that he’d willingly do it to his own team on purpose. It may happen this week, though, because running up the middle against the Buccaneers isn’t going to work. This looks like another bad matchup for the Bills in that Tampa Bay has an offensive line that can get Leonard Fournette and the running game going and protect Tom Brady long enough for the team’s dynamic receivers and tight end to find openings in the secondary. Buccaneers, 35-20.
Katherine Fitzgerald: The Bills have gone all season without back-to-back losses, and they’ve alternated wins and losses the last eight games. However, part of that pattern had to do with the team on the other side, and now the Bills face their toughest opponent after a loss. Buffalo’s run defense has a lot of correcting to do, but that’s not as prominent an issue here: Tampa Bay’s 92.6 rushing yards per game ranks 25th in the league. Instead, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense are more likely to take to the air, and it’s worked out well. They’re first in passing yards (311.1) and points (31.4) per game. It’ll be a huge test for the Bills' defense as a whole. Buffalo's offense also needs to reestablish its identity. I think it’ll be close, but the Buccaneers will put together a more complete game. Tampa Bay, 31-27.
Mark Gaughan: Despite all the talk this week out of One Bills Drive about the need to establish a physical presence, I don’t think this is the week to embrace that logic. Does anyone think the Bills are going to be able to pound the ball up the middle on 347-pound Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh? They’re both elite talents. I’m not sure the Bills are running wide against linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White. Sure looks like a game to throw the ball. The chance for big plays is there, given the Bucs’ blitzing ways. Can Josh Allen kill without being killed? I see the Bills putting up points. But after Monday’s loss to the Pats, I can’t pick them to win. I could see a late Bills TD and a backdoor cover. Buccaneers, 30-27.
Jason Wolf: Josh Allen is going to have far greater success throwing the ball in Tampa than he did in Monday's windstorm. The weather should be gorgeous and the Buccaneers' passing defense rates in the lower half of the NFL. But a shootout could be brewing. Tom Brady leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns, and is sure to go after Dane Jackson, the relatively inexperienced replacement for All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. The Bucs also have the league's second-ranked run defense, which should make the Bills more one dimensional than usual. Buccaneers, 31-27.
Rachel Lenzi: Remember when the Bills-Buccaneers game was going to be a Super Bowl preview? With the way the past few days have gone for the Bills, it’s time to put winning games ahead of thoughts about reaching the Super Bowl. The Bills need to win this game, but it will be easier said than done. The Bills’ passing game should show its usual productive fashion in the warm climate, but they have reached a point where a multidimensional offense is pivotal – and we’re still waiting to see that fully unfold, even as the regular season is down to a matter of games. Josh Allen and his receivers will have to outgun Tom Brady, and the Bills have to find some kind of complementary stride in its running game against a rush defense that’s second in the NFL, allowing 84.3 yards per game. Buccaneers, 30-21.