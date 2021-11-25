How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Saints on Thanksgiving

Quarterback Josh Allen and his receivers should look to be more effective. The Saints are allowing 252.2 passing yards per game, which is 22nd in the NFL. The Bills have not been consistent lately, but Thursday should at least get them another win. If not, it will be one of the more awkward Thanksgiving dinners. Bills, 27-21.

Mark Gaughan: Traveling on a short week is a tough assignment, but the Bills are catching a break on Thanksgiving. The Saints are far more banged up than the Bills. As I wrote in Wednesday’s paper, the onus is on the defense to rise up. The Bills cannot lose to quarterback Trevor Siemian. Against the Saints’ stout defensive front, there may be a temptation to be pass-happy again. I think it would be a mistake. The Bills have to work to get some balance, which means allowing the run game to fail in the first half. Keep trying to run. Punting is not a terrible thing, as long as the defense is playing well. The defense needs to keep the Bills in the game to give the offense the luxury of failing. You had to respect the way Tom Brady attacked the Giants’ Cover 2 shell Monday night. By my count, 36 of his passes were either simple checkdowns, short outs or throws to the middle of the field. Josh Allen should take note. Bills, 20-16.