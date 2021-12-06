How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football

Here is how The News' sports reporters see Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The Bills are favored by 2.5 points, according to fanduel.com.
Jay Skurski: It sounds like those in favor of building a dome for the Bills’ next stadium are going to have all the ammunition they need come Monday night. If the snowy, windy weather that is forecast arrives, that’s bad news for the Bills. Coach Sean McDermott said after the loss to the Colts that he believes he has a physical team, but here’s a good place to drop in the Ron Burgundy “I don’t believe you” meme. The truth is, the Bills’ have come up small against teams that can run the ball well, like the Titans and Colts. We’ve seen Bill Belichick-coached teams run the ball at will at times against the Bills. If the weather demands a ground game, the stats say the Bills have a good chance, since they run the ball as well on a per-game basis and defend the run better than the Patriots. Again, though, the Burgundy meme: The Bills’ running game stats feel like smoke and mirrors. If the weather produces an ugly game, that works in the Patriots’ favor. Patriots, 27-21.
Katherine Fitzgerald: The Patriots have turned it around quickly, much to the disappointment of Bills fans and a large percentage of the world at large. Now, they face a Buffalo team that has been inconsistent as of late and is without star cornerback Tre’Davious White. But the added bit of rest after the Saints game, particularly at this point in the season, helps the Bills, as does the anticipated returns of Spencer Brown and Star Lotulelei. Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke this week about how effective New England is at taking away a team’s strength, and that likely means some game planning around Stefon Diggs. Potential weather makes a heavy dose of any of the Bills receivers even tougher. I think the two teams split the series this year, but that New England gets the first. Patriots, 20-17.
Mark Gaughan: Weather is the wild card, and a game with limited passing obviously hurts the Bills more than the Patriots. This could be a game in which each team needs to maximize the possessions it has going with the wind. Most of the points could be scored with the wind, especially if the winds are 30 to 40 mph. I think Star Lotulelei’s return helps the Bills’ defense a lot. I think Josh Allen still can make a few plays passing, as long as it’s not a blizzard. Field position and punting will be huge factors. If a team is forced to punt into the wind from its own end zone, it could be automatic points for the opposition. I know this: I wouldn’t bet a dime on this game. Bills, 16-15.
Jason Wolf: Weather could play a significant factor, which means the team able to run the ball most effectively and avoid mistakes will have the best chance to win. Neither the running game, nor ball security, have been strengths for the Bills as of late, while the Patriots have won six in a row and are undefeated on the road. The result of this game will go a long way to determining which team wins the AFC East. Since they’re at home, and more talented, I’ll take the Bills in a close one. Bills, 17-16.
Rachel Lenzi: A few weeks ago, many would have favored the Bills to romp over a Patriots team that was supposed to be rebuilding. Instead, the Patriots are ahead of the Bills in the AFC East standings, and they're in the process of reviving the Patriot Way. The Bills need a win against the Patriots in a game that should have both a playoff-type feel and a lake-effect atmosphere to it. The Bills will have to turn to their run offense if the weather doesn't cooperate, and that hasn’t necessarily been a strong suit this season. The Bills also have to fight against the Patriots' pass defense, which has surged in its last three games. Despite the Bills’ recent erratic nature, though, forecast the Bills to step forward. Bills, 24-21.