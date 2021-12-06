How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football

PlayAction: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding "It’s no surprise to anyone. Jones completed 77.4% of his passes last season for Alabama and led the nation in accuracy within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage," writes Mark Gaughan.

Mark Gaughan: Weather is the wild card, and a game with limited passing obviously hurts the Bills more than the Patriots. This could be a game in which each team needs to maximize the possessions it has going with the wind. Most of the points could be scored with the wind, especially if the winds are 30 to 40 mph. I think Star Lotulelei’s return helps the Bills’ defense a lot. I think Josh Allen still can make a few plays passing, as long as it’s not a blizzard. Field position and punting will be huge factors. If a team is forced to punt into the wind from its own end zone, it could be automatic points for the opposition. I know this: I wouldn’t bet a dime on this game. Bills, 16-15.

Jason Wolf: Weather could play a significant factor, which means the team able to run the ball most effectively and avoid mistakes will have the best chance to win. Neither the running game, nor ball security, have been strengths for the Bills as of late, while the Patriots have won six in a row and are undefeated on the road. The result of this game will go a long way to determining which team wins the AFC East. Since they’re at home, and more talented, I’ll take the Bills in a close one. Bills, 17-16.

Rachel Lenzi: A few weeks ago, many would have favored the Bills to romp over a Patriots team that was supposed to be rebuilding. Instead, the Patriots are ahead of the Bills in the AFC East standings, and they're in the process of reviving the Patriot Way. The Bills need a win against the Patriots in a game that should have both a playoff-type feel and a lake-effect atmosphere to it. The Bills will have to turn to their run offense if the weather doesn't cooperate, and that hasn’t necessarily been a strong suit this season. The Bills also have to fight against the Patriots' pass defense, which has surged in its last three games. Despite the Bills’ recent erratic nature, though, forecast the Bills to step forward. Bills, 24-21.