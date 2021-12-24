How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Patriots in key AFC East showdown

The Bills and New England Patriots meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite.
Jay Skurski: The Bills’ talent gap over New England has been narrowed this week with Cole Beasley out because of Covid-19 and the offensive line in flux for the same reason. Despite that, the Bills have the better quarterback. In what should be a close game, that should make the difference. The Bills are 0-5 in games decided by one score or less, but it feels as if that has to swing the other way at some point. It’s no big secret, but scoring first would go a long way for the Bills. If the offense can provide an early lead, the Patriots will be pushed toward throwing the ball more with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Even without All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, that’s what the Bills want. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, fresh off their respective Pro Bowl snubs, should be plenty motivated to show why that was a mistake. Bills, 27-20.
Katherine Fitzgerald: Ahead of Week 13, I wrote “I think the two teams split the series this year, but that New England gets the first.” So I’ll stick with the series split here, giving Buffalo the edge in the rematch. It’ll be close, though, and a different style of game than the earlier wind-dictated meeting. I’d expect to see the Patriots use some of the same runs they found effective last time, but there’s no way they lean as heavily on the run game this go-round. If the Bills can get healthy quickly, that will be a huge boost to their offense, particularly in protecting Josh Allen. I like how the Bills defense matches up against New England, so if Allen and the offense can score (they were 1 of 4 in the red zone in the last meeting), Buffalo can leave Foxborough with the much-needed win. Bills, 27-24.
Mark Gaughan: The weather forecast looks fine for the Bills’ passing game, which is good news. One problem is the best aspect of the New England team is its pass defense. I think the Bills should use Josh Allen as a running weapon to help supplement the ground game, as they did in Tampa, despite the injury risk to the quarterback. The Patriots are 26th in yards per carry allowed. Is that a reflection of their stoutness? No. It’s a sign they’re more willing to yield yards on the ground than downfield in the pass game. The Bills’ defense should be able to keep the Patriots to 24 points at the most. Can the Buffalo offense get to 24? I don’t know. With everyone healthy, the Bills are better than the Pats. But I picked against Bill Belichick three weeks ago and got burned. I’m not doing it a second time. Patriots, 23-20.
Jason Wolf: Mac Jones is going to have to throw more than three passes to beat the Bills this time. The Patriots ran for 222 yards on 46 rushing attempts and abandoned the passing game because of intense winds coming off Lake Erie during their 14-10 victory over the Bills in Orchard Park. And make no mistake – the Bills were embarrassed. They only allowed 14 points, but the Patriots came into their house, intentionally made themselves one-dimensional, and walked out of Western New York with a victory, strengthening their grip on the AFC East lead. Buffalo can wrest the division lead from New England with a victory and repeat as division champs by winning out. The Bills are the more talented team. And they say they’re treating this as a playoff game. But can they avoid mistakes in a high-pressure situation? I choose to BILLIEVE they can. Bills, 23-21.
Rachel Lenzi: This is where we find out the true essence of the Bills: If and how they can respond to the expected absences of key players, how they will react in yet another playoff-type game, and if and how they can push back against the near-annual taunting by the Patriots, who are a step closer to clinching the AFC East if they win Sunday in Foxborough. The Bills also need more consistency from running back Devin Singletary, who had a season-high 22 carries last week against Carolina. The Bills’ defense, meanwhile, has to be at the top of its game, against a team that created almost all its offense on the ground in Orchard Park, and against quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for 299 yards against the Colts. Patriots, 24-21.