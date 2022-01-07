How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets meet at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills are a 16.5-point favorite.
Jay Skurski: The spread feels out of whack in this game. Despite their 4-12 record, the Jets haven’t played like doormats recently, and should get some players back from injury and/or the Covid-19 list. It’s not hard to see the Jets covering, but it is hard to see them winning outright. The Bills are a complete defense – so much so that they have a chance to become the first team since the Steelers in 2012 to lead the league in yards allowed per game (Buffalo enters Week 18 No. 1 in that stat, at 286.5) without a Pro Bowler. That’s something the entire defense can be proud of. Offensively, the Bills’ resurgent running game should continue to roll against a Jets defense that has had trouble in that area. With (another) bad weather game looking possible, that’s welcome news. Bills, 30-18.
Katherine Fitzgerald: There will be some differences from November’s meeting between the Bills and the Jets on Sunday. Quarterback Zack Wilson will play for the Jets this time. I don’t expect the Bills to once again get four rushing touchdowns, though they showed they could do that against Atlanta, too. But for everything that will change, I expect two things from the last meeting to repeat: The Bills will win and win soundly. The Jets are not good, and the Bills can still climb up in seeding. The last time the Bills won the AFC East at home, Josh Allen was not born. On Sunday, they take the game and the division. Bills, 34-17.
Mark Gaughan: I can see the Jets playing a competitive game due to the fact they played Tampa Bay so tough last week and they’re motivated to give a better showing than the first meeting. They got spanked by 28 points at home eight weeks ago. It’s hard to blow out a division rival twice. They have a good enough defensive front to control the Bills’ run game. I would rather not see Brian Daboll dial up any designed QB runs this week. The Jets are down to their third left tackle. Their dangerous slot receiver, rookie Elijah Moore, is out. Their pass defense is not good. Jets rookie QB Zack Wilson is on a four-game streak without throwing an interception. The Bills need to pressure him into a mistake or two. Bills, 30-20.
Jason Wolf: The Bills will celebrate winning their second consecutive AFC East championship for the first time since the early 1990s after dispatching the woeful New York Jets on Sunday in Orchard Park. The question is whether they cover the 16.5-point spread, which is enormous by NFL standards. But considering each of their victories have come by double digits this season, and what is at stake, and that the Jets are terrible, I’ll take Buffalo in a blowout. With a big enough lead, the Bills could pull Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and other marquee starters in the second half to avoid injury and let them rest a bit before hosting a first-round playoff game. Bills, 38-13.
Rachel Lenzi: To wrap up the AFC East title, the Bills have to hit the gas against a team that has nothing to lose in the final game of the regular season. They’ll complete that task against the Jets, a 4-12 team that the Bills still shouldn’t take lightly. The Jets had the Buccaneers on the ropes Sunday before Tom Brady steered a 93-yard, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. The Bills need a more balanced output from Josh Allen – who was productive on the run against the Falcons, yet threw three interceptions – and must build a large lead early, rather than allow the Jets to hang around and make this another game with a playoff feel. Save those games for the actual playoffs. Bills, 36-17.