How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Falcons

Mark Gaughan: The Falcons are less dangerous than their 7-8 record indicates. Atlanta won at home over Detroit last week, 20-16. But the Falcons were outgained, 338-254, by the Lions, who started someone named Tim Boyle at quarterback. Detroit is 2-12-1. Atlanta is 32nd in sacks per pass attempt and 26th in ESPN’s pass rush win rate. That ties into third-down defense, in which the Falcons are 30th. The Falcons probably will be without slot corner Richie Grant. The weather forecast doesn’t sound great, but it probably won’t be bad enough to prevent passing. Even if the wind blows hard, Atlanta's offense ranks 31st in rushing. I don’t like laying double-digit points unless the team is a doormat. But the Bills have been good this year at pulling away from lesser foes (not counting the Nightmare in North Florida). Bills, 30-16.

Jason Wolf: From what we’ve seen out of the Bills this season, it’s entirely possible they lose this game to the Falcons, who are desperate for a victory because their season is on the line. Atlanta is on the outside looking in at the NFC playoffs but has not been eliminated. The Falcons trail the final two wild-card teams by one game with two to play. They have a savvy veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan, a rising star in rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson is a constant home run threat both on the ground and as a receiver. But can they keep up with the Bills? Atlanta ranks 28th out of 32 teams in scoring defense, and Buffalo’s offense seems to have found a groove since the team’s second-half comeback against Tampa Bay. When the Bills win, they tend to win big. And I expect the Bills to win. But I’m not sure they’ll cover the massive spread. Bills, 31-21.