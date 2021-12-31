How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Falcons

The Bills and Atlanta Falcons meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills are a 14.5-point favorite.
Jay Skurski: The Falcons have found a way to pull out close games, going 7-2 in those decided by one possession. The Bills should be able to avoid that by opening a comfortable lead. Buffalo enjoys an across-the-board statistical advantage, and knows the AFC East title is within reach with two wins to close the season. It’s true that a letdown is a bit of a concern after last Sunday’s win over the Patriots, but coach Sean McDermott has done a good job in his career of guarding against that. As of Thursday afternoon, the Bills didn’t have anyone on the Covid list, which might be the biggest victory of all at this point in the season. As long as they stay healthy, the Bills should be expected to take care of business the next couple of weeks, thus earning at least one home playoff game as a reward. Bills, 40-17.
Katherine Fitzgerald: The Bills should be able to build on their win streak. They’re near full strength, and they are simply more talented than the Falcons. The Bills' pass defense in particular should shine Sunday, entering the game once again atop the league, allowing just 173.1 passing yards per game. The Falcons rank 31st in the league in rushing yards per game. I expect Buffalo to win the takeaway battle, giving the Bills' offense plenty of chances to move downfield. I do not think the Bills will have back-to-back weeks without a punt, though. A win Sunday and a few different scenarios allow for the Bills to clinch a playoff berth ahead of Week 18. Bills 34, Falcons 20.
Mark Gaughan: The Falcons are less dangerous than their 7-8 record indicates. Atlanta won at home over Detroit last week, 20-16. But the Falcons were outgained, 338-254, by the Lions, who started someone named Tim Boyle at quarterback. Detroit is 2-12-1. Atlanta is 32nd in sacks per pass attempt and 26th in ESPN’s pass rush win rate. That ties into third-down defense, in which the Falcons are 30th. The Falcons probably will be without slot corner Richie Grant. The weather forecast doesn’t sound great, but it probably won’t be bad enough to prevent passing. Even if the wind blows hard, Atlanta's offense ranks 31st in rushing. I don’t like laying double-digit points unless the team is a doormat. But the Bills have been good this year at pulling away from lesser foes (not counting the Nightmare in North Florida). Bills, 30-16.
Jason Wolf: From what we’ve seen out of the Bills this season, it’s entirely possible they lose this game to the Falcons, who are desperate for a victory because their season is on the line. Atlanta is on the outside looking in at the NFC playoffs but has not been eliminated. The Falcons trail the final two wild-card teams by one game with two to play. They have a savvy veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan, a rising star in rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson is a constant home run threat both on the ground and as a receiver. But can they keep up with the Bills? Atlanta ranks 28th out of 32 teams in scoring defense, and Buffalo’s offense seems to have found a groove since the team’s second-half comeback against Tampa Bay. When the Bills win, they tend to win big. And I expect the Bills to win. But I’m not sure they’ll cover the massive spread. Bills, 31-21.
Rachel Lenzi: If last Sunday’s game against the Patriots was akin to a playoff matchup, the game against the Falcons this weekend will be a chance to further consistency as the postseason approaches. The Bills have to assert themselves against a Falcons team that has stumbled through the season, and, in particular, a defense that has struggled against the pass. The Falcons' pass defense is allowing an average of 244 yards per game, and has given up 28 passing touchdowns. Now, the Falcons will have to defend the Bills’ passing game, an area where the Bills have consistently thrived, and where they’ll get reinforcement this weekend with Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis returning to the lineup. Plus, expect the Bills to be a little more amped up against the Falcons, knowing they’re well within reach of officially making the playoffs. Bills, 35-14.