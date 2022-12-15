How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Dolphins rematch

Here is how News sports writers see Saturday night's game between the Bills and Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Jay Skurski: The Dolphins have picked a bad time to go cold offensively, scoring just 17 points in each of their past two games. Speaking of cold, a ton has been made of the projected forecast of lake-effect snow and blustery winds. In theory, that should help the home team, even if the Bills have built an offense that functions best in an ... ahem ... a dome. Make no mistake: Most – if not all – of the Bills' skill position players are no fans of playing in the cold and snow. Still, they have more experience doing it than Miami's players, who were sitting on heating benches last week ... in Los Angeles!

The danger for the Bills' defense in this game is missed tackles, particularly if the footing is shaky. Miss a tackle on Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, and look out. The Dolphins would be wise to get the ball out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's hands quickly, and to let Hill and Waddle try to make big plays. Having Jordan Poyer and Tre'Davious White back for this game after both missed the first meeting is big for the Buffalo secondary.

Offensively, the Bills have to do way better on third down than they did a week ago against the Jets. Hanging onto the football will help in that regard. Enter Cole Beasley, who is expected to be called up from the practice squad to the active roster. Signing Beasley at this point in the season is a sign of desperation, but the Bills should be desperate to do everything in their power to keep the offense functioning at a high level.

Playing on a short week, in less-than-ideal elements, and on the road for the third straight game is a big ask for Miami. It should allow the Bills to put the division in a choke hold. Bills, 27-20.

Katherine Fitzgerald: The Bills have a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home and in the snow. I think they get the better of the Dolphins this time. In the last meeting, it was glaring that the Bills had 497 yards on offense and just 19 points. I don’t expect a repeat of that yardage by any means this snowy Saturday, but I do think that overall, they’ll be better able to get some points out of long drives. The Bills enter the game with 1,738 rushing yards, eighth-most in the league. But they’ve compiled that by rushing for 100-plus yards every game this season, a feat no other NFL team can claim this year. Obviously, quarterback Josh Allen is a large part of that, but however exactly it happens, the Bills will need to have a solid ground attack again come Saturday.

In their last meeting, even with a depleted defense, the Bills were able to slow Tyreek Hill and hold the Dolphins offense to 21 points. Safety Jordan Poyer feels like he’s due for a pick. It’s a boost that going into this game, linebacker Matt Milano has no injury designation, but the Bills will be without defensive tackle Jordan Phillips again. The Dolphins usually thrive in the air, but stopping the run will be key given the conditions. The Bills should extend their win streak to five, with the last three all over the rest of the division. Bills, 20-16.

Mark Gaughan: I think the bad weather hurt the Bills last week more than the New York Jets, because I don’t think Mike White was going to have a big day throwing regardless of the conditions. This week, you have to think the weather is going to hurt Miami more than it hurts the Bills. I’m a believer in the Bills’ run defense. I don’t think Miami is going to get much done on the ground Saturday.

Bad weather games are hard to forecast. Jim Kelly and Dan Marino had an aerial shootout in the snow in January 1991. That was one of the great playoff games in Bills history. But the wind wasn’t much of a factor that day. A 15- to 30-mph forecasted wind looks like a big factor this time. Maybe the Dolphins should throw 12 receiver screens to Tyreek Hill and hope Bills defenders slip and fall down on a couple of them.

The scheduling factor also is working against Miami, which is playing its third straight road game. I don’t think it’s quite fair that the NFL made the Dolphins come to Buffalo on a short week after playing on the West Coast. But the NFL no doubt wanted a better ratings draw – the New York Giants – for the Sunday night NBC game. The networks are the NFL’s golden goose. Don’t ever forget it. Bills, 16-8.

Ryan O’Halloran: The Bills have no excuse for being unable to clinch a fourth consecutive postseason berth and take a firmer grip on the AFC East.

Even if the snow isn’t falling, the predicted gusty winds and nippy chill should have the Dolphins dashing for the sideline heaters. Add in that Miami is playing its third consecutive road game and Saturday night match-up following a Sunday night West Coast loss? Heavy advantage to the Bills.

But they need to clean up three major areas offensively to win their fifth straight, improve to 11-3 and extend their division lead to three games with three to play: Penalties, third down and dropped passes.

Penalties: The Bills’ offense has nine enforced penalties in the last two games, including six by the offensive line. Left tackle Dion Dawkins had his first career three-penalty (enforced) game against the Jets on Sunday. The Bills must block up Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb without holding.

Third down: The penalties and other negative plays have contributed to 14 third-down plays in which the Bills needed at least eight yards (4 of 14). Manageable third-down situations (four or fewer yards) allows quarterback Josh Allen to run more keepers.

Dropped passes: Over the last two games, I’ve booked the Bills for eight dropped passes (a ninth was borderline). Through 11 games, they didn’t have more than three drops in a game and only 13 total drops (1.2 per game).

Allen powers several key passes through the wind, including touchdowns to Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox, and the defense continues Miami’s offensive slump (17 points apiece in its last two games after four straight with at least 30). Bills, 24-14.