How we see it: News' writers predict Bills-Patriots III in wild-card playoff game

Mark Gaughan: The Bills are the better team, by a little. Obviously, the fact that the greatest coach of all time is on the other sideline is the big worry. The other big worry is how much will the weather negate the Bills’ passing-game advantage? Josh Allen played an A-plus game at New England three weeks ago. Can the Bills beat the Pats if Allen plays a B-plus game? I’m not worried about Allen. He will be able to throw, since the wind will be light. Allen passed for 314 yards on a 37-degree day in Foxborough. There’s no way he can pass for that much on a single-digits day. The Bills will need Allen to make some plays with his legs, and the Bills’ defense needs to play a big game. You have to think in a game this cold there will be some random turnovers. Who knows which way the ball will bounce? Nothing comes easy against a Bill Belichick team. Bills, 23-22.