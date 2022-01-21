How we see it: News' writers predict Bills-Chiefs in AFC divisional game

The Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in an AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are a 1.5-point favorite. Here is how The News' sports writers project the outcome:
Jay Skurski: The Bills are peaking at the right time, as evidenced by their 30-point margin of victory over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round. That’s good news for a team that has been maddeningly inconsistent at times this season. The challenge, however, will be far greater against the Chiefs. Kansas City has scored at least 28 points in each of its last six games. The Chiefs also have fixed their defensive problems from early in the season. From Weeks 8-18 of the regular season, they allowed a league-low 16.1 points per game. Offensively, Kansas City has cleaned up things, too. After turning the ball over 19 times in the first eight games, the Chiefs have just eight since that time. That includes two against Pittsburgh in the wild-card round, however, so that’s a potential good sign for the Bills’ defense in what’s expected to be a close game. As good as Kansas City’s offense has been lately, the Bills have been slightly better. Quarterback Josh Allen and Co. have averaged 32.3 points per game over the last six weeks, with a resurgent running game factoring heavily into that. Allen just waxed the No. 2 defense in the NFL against New England. He keeps things rolling in this one. Bills, 31-24.
Katherine Fitzgerald: Both teams have evolved since Week 5, when the Bills proved that they can beat Kansas City on the road. I think they do it again. The Bills defense’s ability to either hold quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company to field goals or to force turnovers was key in the last meeting. On the other side, the Buffalo offense is feeling more rounded than early October. Kansas City solved early season woes, and has won 10 of its last 11. Still, the way the Bills beat the Patriots twice in the last four weeks really stands out to me as an indicator of what this team can be right now. Bills players have said they’ve sensed for awhile that they would face the defending AFC champions again. They’re ready for it. Bills, 31-27.
Mark Gaughan: Too bad these two teams can’t meet in the Super Bowl. In fact, I think I like the winner of this game to win the Super Bowl. Like most, I expect a shootout. Last team with the ball wins. It probably comes down to which team can generate more heat on the quarterback. One defense will manage to get one stop in the last eight minutes of the game that proves to be the difference. The Bills had 42 sacks, the Chiefs 31 this season. On ESPN’s pass rush win rate chart, the Bills are sixth best, the Chiefs seventh. I think the team that runs the ball more effectively will have an edge, too. I kind of like the Bills on that front. But Chris Jones is the best defensive lineman on the field. I like the Chiefs’ pass rush a little better. Chiefs, 33-30.
Jason Wolf: The Bills beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead once already this season. They can do it again. Buffalo racked up 436 yards of offense in the last meeting, a 38-20 road victory in Week 5. Kansas City committed four turnovers in the game, and Micah Hyde broke it open with a pick-six in the third quarter. As Hyde has said, confidence in the NFL is a heck of a drug. Throw in the AFC title game vengeance factor, and the way the Bills performed in the wild-card round, and it’s easy to imagine another Buffalo victory. Expect Josh Allen to use his running ability to loosen the K.C. defense and Devin Singletary to continue to enjoy success on the ground. The Chiefs allowed the second-most yards per carry in the NFL this season. Bills, 28-24.
Rachel Lenzi: This is one of those games that could turn into the storyline of whoever scores last will win. The Bills and the Chiefs exploited porous defenses in their first-round playoff games, and maximized their offensive outputs. The Chiefs are one of the NFL’s hottest teams entering the playoffs, winning 10 of their last 11 games, and they have minimized mistakes on offense. They’ll have to figure out a way, though, to break through a Bills secondary that has found its groove, allowing its last two opponents – the Jets and the Patriots – 235 yards. The Chiefs' defense has had its own issues, but has fortified itself in the last 10 games. The Bills, though, have done the same, and will find areas to exploit in Kansas City’s defense as they continue to find more balance on offense. Bills, 31-27.