How we see it: News' writers predict Bills-Chiefs in AFC divisional game

Jay Skurski: The Bills are peaking at the right time, as evidenced by their 30-point margin of victory over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round. That’s good news for a team that has been maddeningly inconsistent at times this season. The challenge, however, will be far greater against the Chiefs. Kansas City has scored at least 28 points in each of its last six games. The Chiefs also have fixed their defensive problems from early in the season. From Weeks 8-18 of the regular season, they allowed a league-low 16.1 points per game. Offensively, Kansas City has cleaned up things, too. After turning the ball over 19 times in the first eight games, the Chiefs have just eight since that time. That includes two against Pittsburgh in the wild-card round, however, so that’s a potential good sign for the Bills’ defense in what’s expected to be a close game. As good as Kansas City’s offense has been lately, the Bills have been slightly better. Quarterback Josh Allen and Co. have averaged 32.3 points per game over the last six weeks, with a resurgent running game factoring heavily into that. Allen just waxed the No. 2 defense in the NFL against New England. He keeps things rolling in this one. Bills, 31-24.