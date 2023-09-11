Here is how The News’ Bills reporters see Monday night’s game:

Jay SkurskiThis is a good time for the Bills to draw the road game against the Jets. Quarterback Josh Allen has shined on prime time, including going 5-0 in such games last year (6-0 if you count Thanksgiving). The stage isn’t too big, and the feeling here is the Bills will be eager to put on a good show after an offseason of answering questions about whether the Super Bowl window in Buffalo is closing.

Allen has just eight passing touchdowns in nine career games against the Jets, and has been intercepted seven times. The Jets’ defense is legit, starting with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. There will be a big spotlight on rookie right guard O’Cyrus Torrence for the Bills, who must protect Allen at all costs. Don’t forget – it was against the Jets last season that Allen hurt his elbow.

It’s unrealistic to think new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to have the timing totally down with his receivers, including stud Garrett Wilson. There are also some legitimate concerns about the offensive line. Rodgers has seen everything in his Hall of Fame career, but you have to think Bills coach Sean McDermott – who is now calling the defensive plays – has dreamed up some exotic ways to get pressure on the New York quarterback.

Getting to 30 points against this Jets defense would be an accomplishment. The Bills fall just short of that, but still do enough to come away with a big, early season divisional win. Bills, 27-20.

Katherine FitzgeraldWell, the season is here! Like my colleagues, I think this will be a close game. Given the turnover on the offense for the Jets, I think the second meeting between these two teams will be a bigger challenge for the Bills, and an early meeting benefits Buffalo.

It’s not welcome news to Bills fans, but the Jets should be quite good this season. I’m impressed with their defense, and Josh Allen and the Bills won’t have much margin for error. Luckily for them, their side of the ball is stacked as well. I think rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will be involved early, and Stefon Diggs will have a splashy touchdown.

Terrel Bernard dipping into dot as Bills' new middle linebacker When Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott named Terrel Bernard the starting middle linebacker this week, he spoke about the second-year linebacker’s playmaking abilities, attention to detail in meetings and ability to communicate.

The Bills have three younger starters in rookie right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, second-year cornerback Christian Benford and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard. Each of those players, regardless of age, could have some challenges, given what the Jets present against them. Still, I think Buffalo holds a slight edge here, and if the Bills can come out on top of the takeaway margin, they’ll get their first win in the division this season. Bills, 24-20. Mark GaughanI think the onus is on the Bills’ defense to rise up in Week 1 against the New York Jets. The Bills’ offense has a tough matchup. The offense is not putting up 30 points on this defense, which is loaded with talent, front to back. The Bills’ offense is going to be punting some of the time. The Bills’ defense needs to give the offense the luxury of failing early on. The Bills’ defense needs to keep the team in the game in the first half. If the Jets start fast and get a 10-point lead, the New York front four is going to eat rushing the passer.

Week 1 is a pretty good time to face the Jets’ offense. Even though Aaron Rodgers has a familiar coordinator in Nate Hackett and familiar weapons brought from Green Bay, it stands to reason the Jets’ attack is going to be more completely in synch later in the season than in the first couple of weeks. I don’t buy the suggestion that because Rodgers’ statistics regressed last season, he’s on any kind of significant decline. He had all kinds of challenges in Green Bay last season, starting with the loss of star receiver Davante Adams and including the perception he simply didn’t like the offensive design. That being said, at age 39, he doesn’t like to get hit.

I think Rodgers is going to throw a flurry of quick, short, timing throws at the Bills to negate the pass rush. How can the Bills stop it? I’m not so sure. I think this would be a bigger loss for the Jets than for the Bills. Jets, 23-20.

Ryan O’HalloranWeek 1 is my favorite game of the regular season. How long have the Bills’ coaches been thinking about the Jets? I asked offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey three weeks ago if he knew his initial play-call for first-and-10 from his 25-yard line.

“I do,” Dorsey said with a laugh. “Once you get the schedule (in May), you get started and focusing on, ‘Here are the teams you’re playing early in the season – what are the things they’re doing?’ ”

New personnel groupings. New formations. New routes. New pressures. New coverages. New play-callers. And most of all, a new quarterback for the Jets (Rodgers). Week 1 is like a carnival for the X’s-and-O’s folks among us (present company included).

The Jets’ defense is generating chatter, but this will be a game for the Bills’ offense. Receiver Stefon Diggs will catch a touchdown. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will have five receptions for 75 yards. And quarterback Josh Allen will play turnover-free.

Kicker Tyler Bass’ 43-yard field goal wins it for the Bills at the buzzer.

Bills, 24-21.