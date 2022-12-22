How we see it: News writers offer predictions on Bills vs. Bears

Here is how News sports writers see Saturday's game between the Bills and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Jay Skurski: The Bills just can't shake weather-related games this season. That's bad news for an offense that's a Ferrari playing on a day best suited for a four-wheel Jeep. Still, the Bills' offense should have enough talent to grind its way past the Bears, who rank near the bottom of the NFL in most meaningful defensive statistics. The cold won't be as much of an issue for the offense as the wind. The Bears' leader in sacks plays in the secondary. That says quite a bit about the team's pass rush. The Bills need to take care of the football. If they do, their talent should prevail.

The Bears rank No. 1 in the league in rushing – with big thanks to quarterback Justin Fields for that – and No. 32 in passing. The Bills need to be disciplined in their pass rushes. The only way Fields hurts the Bills in this game looks to be by stepping up or out of the pocket and making plays with his legs. Fields has very little to work with at wide receiver. The run defense was atrocious at times last week against Miami, and sloppy tackling has been an issue. Fields can hurt them if that crops up, but if the Bills keep the play in front of them, it's hard to see how the Bears outscore the them. Bills, 24-10.

Katherine Fitzgerald: The weather will be gnarly, so it could be a lower-scoring affair, but the Bills should prevail.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dynamic, and it’ll be fun to watch him continue to develop in this league. But the Bears need to give him more options, and the team is banged up right now. It will be interesting to see how the Bills respond on run defense after struggling in their last outing. The Bears love to run it, and the weather could give them all the more reason to early on. Still, they’ll need to keep pace with the Bills.

On the flip side, Bills quarterback Josh Allen reiterated this week that he’s comfortable throwing in the wind, and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trusts him all elements. The Bills offense will likely still want some balance, but Dorsey spoke this week about balancing having different game plans ready for different weather scenarios, but not letting the forecast overly dictate the plan, particularly when it comes to still having Allen sling it. Bills, 20-10.

Mark Gaughan: Bad weather increases the element of luck into the game, which is better for the underdog. That’s the concern for the Bills, who clearly are the superior team.

Awful weather can’t hurt a Chicago team that ranks No. 1 in the league in rushing and No. 32 in passing. The Bills’ defense should be able to load up against the run to try to stop Justin Fields, who looks like he’s going to be a good NFL quarterback. Right now, he doesn’t have the receiving weapons or the offensive line to keep up with the Bills’ offense in a normal-weather game.

If the winds are “only” 10 to 20 mph, as forecast, then the Bills still should be able to throw the ball some. Chicago does not have a good pass rush. The Bears also are 27th in the league against the run. This should be a good game for the Bills to develop a little more confidence in their own rushing attack. As long as there aren’t a lot of crazy bounces and fumbling issues, the Bills should be fine. Bills, 22-13.

Bills center Mitch Morse, defensive end Boogie Basham out vs. Bears; Jordan Poyer to practice Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham will not play Saturday against the Chicago Bears, coach Sean McDermott said during his weekly appearance on WGR 550.

Ryan O’Halloran: This is a chess vs. checkers game for the Bills’ offense. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills’ program is at an advanced stage and usually has the answer to any wrinkle presented by an underdog team. The Bears, minus linebacker Roquan Smith (traded) and safety Eddie Jackson (injured), are at the elementary level of their rebuild.

The Bears’ defense is bad. Yards allowed per play – 30th. Sacks per pass attempt – 31st. Third down – last. Red zone – 27th. Points allowed – 30th. Allen knows how to play in the elements (and they are expected to be severe) so if the wind is even semi-manageable, this should be a throw-early/run-from-then-on deal. Build a lead, force Bears quarterback Justin Fields to throw it and dash home to Buffalo for Christmas and extra rest before the Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati.

The only way Chicago can pull off a shocker? The Bills mess around like Philadelphia did last week. The Eagles had three turnovers and a missed field goal. The Bears generated only seven points off those four situations, but it allowed them to stay in the game (25-20 Eagles win).

I like what the Bears are doing with new general manager Ryan Poles. Build around the quarterback. Amass salary cap space. Let the young guys experience on-the-job training. It might pay off in December 2023, but not Saturday. The Bills win the AFC East. Bills, 33-14.