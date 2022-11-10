How we see it: News writers offer predictions for Bills vs. Vikings

Here is how News writers see Sunday's game between the Bills and Minnesota Vikings. The Bills are favored by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel.com:

Jay Skurski: The Bills’ season-long battle with injuries continues with no end in sight. This game would be tough enough to handicap if quarterback Josh Allen was playing, given the sudden identity crisis facing the team’s offense. With the likelihood of Allen playing shrinking significantly after a second straight missed practice Thursday, it becomes a bit easier.

Minnesota (7-1) is running away and hiding in the NFC North. The Vikings possess a top-tier running back, Dalvin Cook, and we know the Bills have had massive problems stopping the run the last couple weeks. Minnesota also has a dynamic, No. 1 receiver, Justin Jefferson, who is one of the two or three best players in the league at his position, and a new weapon at tight end, T.J. Hockenson, was acquired in a recent trade with Detroit. The Vikings rank eighth in scoring offense and are 12th in points allowed per game. They’re also one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a six-game winning streak.

The Bills, meanwhile, have to prepare for life without Allen, at least temporarily. While everyone at One Bills Drive is saying all the right things about having faith in backup quarterback Case Keenum, being without Allen for even one game will provide a great deal of stress to a Buffalo offense that relies on its quarterback for just about everything. To win without Allen, the Bills will need their most complete game of the season from all three phases. Recent form would suggest that’s not what we should expect. Vikings, 27-17.

Katherine Fitzgerald: The Bills' offense has scored 25 touchdowns this season. Josh Allen has thrown 19 of them, and he’s run in another four. The other two? One rushing touchdown by rookie running back James Cook against Pittsburgh and one by wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

If Allen is unable to go, which seems more likely as we get later in the week, this Buffalo team looks quite different. It’s hard to predict at this point, but we’ll operate under the assumption for this that Case Keenum faces his former team. The Bills will inevitably have to make some adjustments, as every human being plays quarterback a little differently. I do expect Stefon Diggs to have a big day.

The defense may be depleted, too, and receiver Justin Jefferson can shred opposing defenses. Still, the NFL is weird, and I feel even with many possible starters out, the Bills overall are stronger. The game plan may be more boring without Allen, but I’ll pick them to weather this potential test. Bills, 24-21.

Mark Gaughan: The presumption is Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds all are not playing. How much offense can Case Keenum generate? It’s a mystery. I think he can get the Bills 20 points. If he gets to 24 points, the Bills win.

The Vikings have good offensive tackles. A prescription for a Bills win includes stopping the outside running game and getting some heat on Kirk Cousins. That can produce third-down stops. Buffalo is going to have to dominate the interior of the Minnesota trench, where the Vikings have guards Ed Ingram and Ezra Cleveland and center Garrett Bradbury. The Vikings have not been that impressive this season, despite their 7-1 record. With Allen and Edmunds on the field, I’d pick the Bills by double digits. Without them, it’s Vikings, 21-20.

Ryan O’Halloran: Even if quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) is active, he won’t be close to full-throttle with his passing so this a game for The Others to emerge. That means you, running backs. That means you, receivers not named Stefon Diggs. And that means you, rush defense.

Allen is the Bills’ leading rusher so his absence would leave the run-game load on Devin Singletary, James Cook and maybe Nyheim Hines. The Bills’ longest carry last week against the Jets by a running back was six yards. Must be better.

A lot of attention has been placed on No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis this week after he caught only two passes apiece against Green Bay and the Jets. This passing game should go through Diggs, but not be completely carried by him. Must be better.

And there are no excuses for the Bills’ rush defense not to bounce back. Minnesota ranks 24th in the league (102.0), but the Bills need to re-discover their tackling chops – I’ve booked them for 19 missed tackles in the last two games. Must be better.

A healthy Bills team would handle a Vikings team whose seven wins have been by 16, four, three, seven, eight, eight and three points. But the Bills’ non-Allen injuries are back to piling up, led by safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel).

The Vikings find a way to win another close game against the depleted Bills. Vikings, 21-17.