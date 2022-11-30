How we see it: News writers offer predictions for Bills vs. Patriots

Here is how News Buffalo Bills reporters see Thursday night's game between the Bills and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Jay Skurski: The Bills are at their best when a competent rushing attack supports Josh Allen's aerial exploits. The loss of left tackle Dion Dawkins throws a wrench in that plan. Replacement David Quessenberry has struggled, but getting back center Mitch Morse will help. Devin Singletary had a great game against New England last season in the playoffs and has been in a bit of a groove lately. Getting him going Thursday night will be big for the offense. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey absolutely must scheme up ways to keep Matthew Judon away from Allen. Judon leads the NFL with 13 sacks, part of 37 overall for New England that ranks second in the NFL. After starting the season on fire on the first drive, the Bills have slowed down considerably at the beginning of games. The offense has to avoid third-and-long situations in which Judon can pin his ears back. That gets back to the running game doing its part on the early downs.

Bills fans love to dunk on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, but he's not the reason New England lost on Thanksgiving to the Vikings. Jones set season highs in completions (28), passing yards (382), touchdown passes (two) and quarterback rating (119.8). He can make plays with a clean pocket, and making it dirty will be more difficult for the Bills without Von Miller. This might be a game for defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get a bit more creative with his blitz calls. Miller and Dawkins are two big losses, but the Bills should have just enough talent to overcome. Bills, 23-20.

Katherine Fitzgerald: Almost nothing would surprise me in a Bills-Patriots meeting, but I still think Buffalo has the edge here. The Bills are getting some solid reinforcements as far as injuries, but the temporary losses of pass rusher Von Miller and left tackle Dion Dawkins loom large. With the chaotic schedules the last few weeks and those major injuries, I think it got a little lost that quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant all week, the first time he hasn’t been limited since his right elbow injury against the Jets. I feel Allen has a big game and looks like he did early in the season. Not having Dawkins plays a part here, but the Allen-Stefon Diggs connection should have a big day against a divisional foe.

Miller seems optimistic that he should be back soon, but this could be a revealing look at what the young edge rushers have learned from him since he got here. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is coming off a game that got him weekly league honors, and he understands the need to step up with Miller out. It will take a few players and a solid plan to be as effective without Miller, but Oliver noted this week that the mindset is holding together in his absence. This Bills defense is still solid, and I think Buffalo wins the takeaway battle. Bills, 24-20.

Mark Gaughan: The injury that worries me is to left tackle Dion Dawkins. Without Dawkins locking down the left side in pass protection, this game could turn into a slog for the Bills’ offense. Grinding. Struggling. Punting. All Josh Allen needs is for the offensive line to play the Pats’ defensive front to a draw. But if your offensive line is losing decisively, it doesn’t matter what plays you call.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ offensive line isn’t great. The Pats are 23rd in rushing and 26th in sacks allowed. And the Patriots struggle in the red zone. Look for the Patriots to try to shorten the game and limit the Bills’ possessions, which makes any turnover more significant. It shapes up as another nail-biter.

The Bills rushed for 114 in the regular-season win at New England and 174 in the wild-card win, with Allen producing 64 and 66 rushing yards, respectively. I think if the Bills get to 125 rushing yards, regardless of who’s running, they win. The Bills are the better team when healthy. I don’t believe in the Pats’ offense, but I believe in Bill Belichick. Patriots, 23-20.

Ryan O'Halloran: Prediction No. 1, unlike the last two games against New England, the Bills will be forced to punt at least once Thursday night.

Prediction No. 2, by early Sunday evening, the combination of the Bills’ win over the Patriots and Miami’s loss at San Francisco will put the Bills atop the AFC East for good.

The temporary loss of defensive end Von Miller leaves a void in the pass rush, even if Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa return from ankle injuries. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier accounts for not having Miller.

My thought would be two-fold. First, rush three and drop eight, forcing the Patriots to be on point and drive down the field the hard way (short gains); New England is 25th on third down. Second, use linebacker Matt Milano regularly as the fifth pass rusher in certain situations; the Patriots have allowed 37 sacks this year.

Quarterback Josh Allen, a full practice participant this week for the first time since being injured against the Jets in Week 9, should be prioritized on keeper run plays to help negate Matthew Judon (13 sacks). The Bills should concentrate on six-man protections to help David Quessenberry, who is expected to start at left tackle for Dion Dawkins (ankle).

Allen throws for two touchdowns and rushes for another as the Bills improve to 9-3. Bills, 24-15.