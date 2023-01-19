How we see it: News writers offer picks for Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals in AFC divisional playoff

Here is how News Buffalo Bills writers see Sunday's AFC divisional playoff between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium:

Ryan O'Halloran: Future Wyoming governor Logan Wilson presently a key player for Cincinnati defense Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson elevated his play to a new level this year and is a significant challenge for the Buffalo Bills’ offense. He led the team with 123 regular-season tackles and had 10 in a wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jay Skurski: These are the two hottest teams in the AFC, with the Bengals riding a nine-game winning streak, and the Bills having won eight straight. It's hard to draw too many conclusions from the first 10 minutes of the canceled game in Week 17, but it was clear early in that game that defending Cincinnati was going to be a big challenge for the Bills' defense. There is no reason to think that will be any different come Sunday. This feels like a game in which Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' offense is going to have to rise to the occasion.

One potential big advantage for the Bills is that the Bengals will likely be without three starting offensive linemen, although I wonder how much that will even truly matter, given how quickly Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been getting the ball out of his hands. The Bills have given up more deep passes this year than they normally do, but there is at least some question as to whether the Bengals' offensive line will be able to give Burrow enough time to let those routes develop.

Offensively, the key is the same as it has been for the Bills: Take better care of the football. If Allen and Co. are as careless this week as they were last week, they'll lose. The atmosphere promises to be emotionally charged after what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first meeting. If he makes an appearance at the game, it will surely fire up the crowd and his teammates. Once that emotion wears off, however, the Bengals look to me to be the slightly better team. Bengals, 27-24.

Katherine Fitzgerald

If these two teams played each other every weekend for the next two months, I feel as though they’d end with an even record. Sunday should be an excellent game and should come down to the wire. If the Bengals' backups on the offensive line can give Joe Burrow enough time, there will be plenty of big plays on both sides. I think the Bills’ defense is the better of the two, and if Buffalo can win the takeaway battle, that could make all the difference.

Both teams are coming off bumpy wins over divisional opponents, but I don’t expect Josh Allen to have as many turnovers this week. In an emotional meeting between two teams with their seasons on the line, I think Buffalo has an intangible edge. Bills, 31-30.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Mark Gaughan

It comes down to the Bills’ defensive line without Von Miller. Can it dominate against the run and create enough heat on Joe Burrow to keep the Bengals to 28 points or fewer?

I like the odds of containing the Bengals’ running game. Against the pass, the Bills don’t necessarily need to sack Burrow a lot. But they need to get heat to get him off the field on third down. The Bengals’ offense ranked third in the NFL in third-down success rate this year. (The Bills’ offense ranked first.) The Bengals will be without three offensive line starters. Their replacements aren’t scrubs, but they’re clear downgrades.

I expect a great game. But I think the Bengals’ superior weapons will be the difference. Burrow can lob up enough throws to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to get his team over 30 points. Bengals 34-27.

Ryan O'Halloran

This would be an AFC title-game matchup in most years … and might be in future seasons if either team can seize the top seed from Kansas City.

I expect both teams to be operating at peak efficiency after the Bills and Bengals both labored as big home favorites last week to beat Miami and Baltimore, respectively.

Two deciding differences – the Bengals’ re-worked offensive line (minus three starters) will struggle to block the Bills’ pass rush, and the Bills will carry over last week’s explosive plays.

The Bills had 13 explosive plays (pass of at least 16 yards or rush of at least 12 yards) against Miami, their second-highest total of the year (14 vs. Minnesota in an overtime loss). Josh Allen’s nine explosive completions were a season high.

The by-committee approach to explosive receptions should again be in order. Last week, Cole Beasley had a 29-yard catch, rookie Khalil Shakir had catches of 17 and 31 yards, Stefon Diggs had catches of 20 and 52 yards, and Gabe Davis had catches of 19, 33, 17 and 23 yards. Make Cincinnati defend the width and breadth of the field.

Get those chunk plays, quit coughing up the football and the Bills are back in the AFC title game. Bills, 27-21.