How we see it: News writers make their picks for Bills vs. Browns

Here is how News Bills writers see Sunday's game between the Bills and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. The Bills are 7.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.com:

Jay Skurski: To borrow a golf term, the Bills are out of mulligans. If the team wants the No. 1 seed in the AFC, it may not be able to afford another loss this season, which means ripping off an eight-game winning streak to end the year. That feels like an awfully big ask right now of a team that has no answers to its problems stopping the run – with perhaps the best running back in the NFL coming to town – and a quarterback who is turning the ball over like crazy.

It’s a terrible week to have Cleveland running back Nick Chubb on the schedule. The Bills’ defense has all of a sudden become allergic to tackling, a potential weakness that the Browns can really expose.

Of course, the best way to slow the opposition’s run game is to outscore them to the point that running no longer becomes an option. The Bills had been very good at that during a 6-1 start to the season, but have lost their way offensively because of quarterback Josh Allen not taking better care of the football. Allen needs to take what the Browns’ defense gives him. If you're looking for a silver lining in the game being shifted to Detroit, it's much easier to throw the ball in a dome. Bills coach Sean McDermott stresses over and over that football games are won up front. The challenge for the offensive line will be to protect Allen well enough that he has the time needed to throw in the ideal conditions. The Browns are a better opponent than their record suggests, but they're probably not happy about this game being shifted inside. This feels like a huge game for the remainder of the Bills’ season. I’ve got faith they can get out of their recent rut. Bills, 30-20.

Katherine Fitzgerald: Well! Looks like we’re headed to Detroit. I think it’s fair to understand that the chaos of this week could affect both teams. But overall, I think the Bills are better, and even if they’re a little more affected by logistics – last-minute switch to road game, Saturday’s flight time still TBD, etc. – the switch to playing indoors and not in the wind could help.

Cleveland has a real threat in the run game, and run defense has been an issue for the Bills. But if the Bills' offense can attack quickly through the air, it mitigates that issue. The Bills are thin at wide receiver, though – they currently have four on their 53-man roster, and Isaiah McKenzie missed Thursday’s practice with illness. Still, if the running backs get involved in the pass game the way the team would like and be effective on the ground, too, the Bills are just much more dynamic on offense, and they should be able to outpace the Browns. Bills, 30-20.

Mark Gaughan: I think the move to Detroit is a significant advantage for Buffalo, despite the loss of the home crowd. This is based on the expectation that while the snow is expected to mostly clear by Sunday in Orchard Park, the winds still are expected to be strong. Think of the Indianapolis game last season. Bad winds hurt the passing game a lot, and the power-running Colts dominated the Bills.

We believe that the Bills’ run defense is better than it was last year. It has been better than last year for much of this season. However, no Tremaine Edmunds and no Greg Rousseau presents a problem for the Bills. This is a game in which the Bills do not want to have to play from behind. Get an early lead, force the Browns away from the run game by the middle of the third quarter. That’s the ideal path to victory for Buffalo. Bills, 27-17.

Ryan O’Halloran. Hey Bills, time to put on your Big-Boy Football Pants for three reasons. The Browns are 23rd stopping the run (131.1 yards per game) and their offense is fifth running it (158.8).

Run offense: The Bills had eight “bad” run plays against Minnesota (gain of one or fewer yards not including short-yardage or goal-line). They did have a season-high six “explosive” carries (gain of at least 12 yards), which matched their total from the previous three games combined. Time for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to show more patience with the run game? Perhaps, but he needs to see the blocking improve. It is definitely time to get running back Nyheim Hines more involved with rushes to the perimeter.

Run defense: Browns running back Nick Chubb entered Week 11 with 904 yards rushing, second in the NFL behind Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (923), and a league-high 11 touchdowns. The Bills need to figure out their tackling issues (13, 10 and nine misses the last three games). The Browns are committed to the run no matter the situation, but especially Sunday.

When quarterback Josh Allen does drop back to pass, the protection needs to be shored up after last week. I booked the Bills with 17 “disruptions” (combined sacks, knockdowns and pressures), their second-highest total of the year (24 at Miami). I expect right tackle Spencer Brown to be better in his second game back from an ankle sprain, but it might make sense for the Bills to use Bobby Hart or tight end Dawson Knox more in protection to help block the edges.

Sunday starts a stretch of three games in 12 days. This is a must win and the Bills will break their two-game losing streak. Bills, 27-17.