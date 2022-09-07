How we see it: News writers make their picks for Bills-Rams in season opener

Here is how News sports writers are picking Thursday night's season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

Jay Skurski

History is not on the Bills’ side in this one. Dating back to Super Bowl XXXIV, the defending champion is 18-3 in the following year’s season opener. The Rams look loaded for a potential repeat, with a high-powered offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. They also have potential future Hall of Famers at every level of the defense with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Bills, though, are similarly loaded, and should be eager to erase the bitter taste from the way their 2021 season ended.

Quarterback Josh Allen has no shortage of weapons, starting with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Even if the Rams succeed in covering those two, slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Dawson Knox can make plays through the air. The addition of rookie running back James Cook gives the Bills another intriguing option in the passing game. The Rams struggled to defend the pass at times last season, and that’s bad news against Allen and Co.

The key to this game might very well be Von Miller, who has changed sides, going from the Rams to the Bills in the offseason. Improving the four-man pass rush was a huge priority for the Bills this offseason, and given that the team is young in the secondary without Tre’Davious White, getting Stafford off his spot quickly will be a big priority. Miller will be excited to put on a show against his former team. In what should be a statement game for both teams, I like the Bills to back up the Super Bowl hype. Bills, 30-22.

Katherine Fitzgerald

Well, it’s here! After months and months of speculating on what the Bills will look like this season, the team gets its first chance in prime time. Look for the offense to have some fun early as Ken Dorsey gets to unveil more of his plotting. I’ll say quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabe Davis connect for the first touchdown of the night. The offensive line gets a massive challenge against Aaron Donald, but is able to stay fairly steady.

The defense will get tested early, with the rookie cornerbacks thrown in the mix. The pass rush helps settle things for Buffalo, though the Rams’ dynamic offense is hard to neutralize. Bills, 27-24.

Mark Gaughan

Week 1 is even harder to handicap than the rest of the weeks in the NFL. It’s a mystery. Preseason tells you nothing. How will the Bills’ young cornerbacks hold up? Will the Rams’ offensive line take a step back with the loss of two quality starters? How much of an adjustment period will new play-caller Ken Dorsey need? How much will the Rams’ pass rush miss Von Miller?

I like the Bills a lot in the home opener next week against Tennessee. This week is a coin toss. I think the Rams have lost a few more key pieces from the end of last season than the Bills. I think the Bills might get an interception off Matthew Stafford. So I’ll take the Bills. But I’m not confident about it. Bills, 27-26.

Rachel Lenzi

The Bills have finally made it to the season opener and aim to exceed sky-high expectations for this season.

The Rams, meanwhile, return the bulk of their Super Bowl-winning lineup, save for a key element: edge rusher Von Miller, who could prove to be a vital piece for the Bills as they pursue their own Super Bowl title. It’s hard to grade a team prior to its season opener, though, with the shuffle of the preseason, with a new offensive coordinator and with a question mark in the secondary due to the absence of Tre White.

But the Bills have been waiting to return to a big stage, with a marquee quarterback matchup between Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, and all eyes on a defending Super Bowl champion and a current Super Bowl favorite. The Bills will eke out a win in Los Angeles, amidst the massive amount of hype that’s surrounded the organization during the offseason. Bills, 31-29.