How we see it: News writers give predictions on Bills vs. Packers

Here is how News sports reporters see Sunday's game between the Bills and Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are an 11-point favorite.

Jay Skurski: With a week between games – or in this case, two weeks coming off a bye – there is ample time for Bills fans to talk themselves into just about anything. This week, it’s worrying about the Green Bay Packers. On the surface, I get it. The Packers still have Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. As long as that’s the case, they should never be totally written off. The reality is, though, that Rodgers hasn’t looked like Rodgers this season. His subpar receiving corps surely is a big part of that. Green Bay has dropped from scoring 26.5 points per game last season to just 18.3 per game this year. At 3-4, they’ve matched their loss total from last year, when they went 13-4, and exceeded it from the previous two years, when they went 13-3. That makes them 11-point underdogs against the Bills, the biggest spread against a Rodgers-led team in the quarterback’s Hall of Fame career.

The worry, of course, is that type of spread makes Rodgers dangerous. The same thing was said when the Bills were huge favorites against Pittsburgh in Week 5. The Bills then went out and waxed coach Mike Tomlin’s team. The truth is the Bills are playing like one of the best teams in the NFL and the Packers … aren’t. Green Bay hasn’t seen an offense like the Bills possess. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon give the Packers a pair of legit running backs, but the Bills have been great at stopping the run. The Bills’ secondary has the edge on Green Bay’s receivers, and Buffalo’s high-powered offense has the advantage over just about any defense right now. To borrow a phrase from Rodgers, “relax” Bills fans. Bills, 30-17.

Katherine Fitzgerald: Well, this is likely to be a different game than many of us would have guessed when the schedule came out. Months ago, I may have predicted a nail-biter. Now, I think it will be a thrilling evening for the home crowd, but not from watching the world’s most competitive game. The Packers’ struggles are clear, but the Bills are also just playing at an absurdly high level right now. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still capable of making ridiculous things happen, but what can’t Josh Allen counter these days? I don’t think the Packers’ pass defense holds up well against Allen and company. The Green Bay defense is allowing just 168.9 passing yards per game, the league’s best, but the Bills should still find ample opportunities to shred that. Meanwhile, the Bills' defense has been dominant. Buffalo’s 10 interceptions lead the league, even after the bye. Though Rodgers has been picked off just three times this season, I can see the Bills tallying another one. When Stefon Diggs was asked about Rodgers saying he’s motivated by being the double-digit underdog, Diggs said “That’s good.” I expect Diggs to go off again, as the Bills roll to another big win. Bills, 31-20.

Mark Gaughan: I think the Packers could sort out some of their problems this season, but I don’t think this is the week for them to do it. Left tackle David Bakhtiari is trending in the wrong direction. Trusted slot receiver Randall Cobb is on injured reserve. Possession receiver Allen Lazard is hurting.

I could see the Packers’ defense hanging in there for a half or so vs. the Bills’ offense. I don’t expect Aaron Rodgers to give the Bills any short fields. He doesn’t throw interceptions. But I don’t see Green Bay’s horizontal offense doing much vs. the Bills’ defense. The Packers’ plan has to be to run the ball and keep Josh Allen on the sideline. I don’t see it working. The Packers’ punter is No. 16, Pat O’Donnell. Expect to see a lot of him. Bills pull away in the second half. Bills, 31-14.

Ryan O’Halloran: During last week’s visit to Landover, Md., to observe the Packers lose to Washington, I didn’t see a quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) in decline. I saw a roster in decline. Reshuffled offensive line. Unproven skill-position players. No synergy. Should Rodgers be more active in leaving the pocket to buy time? Yes … and I expect him to do that Sunday night against the Bills. Should he have been publicly critical of his skill-position players? Absolutely … they’re not getting open for him and a message needed to be sent. Rodgers is the biggest underdog (the line was 11 points on Thursday morning) of his career and the Packers are in the midst of their first three-game losing streak in nearly four years. They are trending the wrong way and battling injury issues, which of course makes them a challenge for the rested Bills. Rodgers will play better after the clunkers of the last two weeks. But, shocker, this will be a Josh Allen Night and he will win AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his third consecutive game. As tight end Dawson Knox pointed out in the locker room after practice Wednesday, the only time Allen has been shut out was September 2018 in Green Bay (a 22-0 loss) and his 36.3 rating is the third-lowest of his career. Allen makes it 3-for-3 against NFL MVP quarterbacks this month (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in Week 4 and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in Week 6) by throwing for three touchdowns. Bills, 27-14.