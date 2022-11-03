How we see it: News writers give predictions on Bills vs. Jets

Here is how News sports reporters see Sunday's game between the Bills and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Bills are a 12.5-point favorite.

Jay Skurski: The Jets’ defense has gotten a lot of love this season, for good reason. New York ranks sixth in yards allowed per game (311.4), third in yards allowed per play (4.74), second in rushing yards allowed per play (3.84), 10th in rushing yards allowed per game (108.0), fifth in passing yards allowed per play (5.83) and 10th in passing yards allowed per game (203.4). All of those numbers suggest the Jets have playmakers at all three levels of their defense. Guess what, though. I don’t think it matters a bit. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has absolutely feasted on Robert Saleh-coached defenses in his career, first against the 49ers in 2020 when Saleh was the defensive coordinator for San Francisco and last year in two meetings against the Jets, when he went 45 of 73 for 605 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed seven times for another 66 yards in those two games, which the Bills won by a combined score of 73-27. All of which is to say, give me Allen against any defense, New York’s version included.

The bigger mismatch in this game, though, is along the line of scrimmage on the other side of the ball. The Bills’ four-man pass rush has been on it all season, and New York’s offensive line is a jumbled mess because of injuries. That’s bad news for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who has, at best, stayed stagnant from his rookie season. Close observers in New York might actually believe Wilson has regressed in his second year. Take this line from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who wrote recently about the league’s second-year quarterbacks: “I'm most concerned about Wilson, who might be playing the worst of any quarterback in the entire league over the past few weeks. Nobody is making more puzzling decisions or putting the ball in danger more than he does.” Yikes. Now take that assessment, and add in the loss of dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL, and this Jets offense looks like no match for the Bills’ defense. It’s a big spread to cover, but I think the Bills get it done. Bills, 35-13.

Katherine Fitzgerald: Something I think about a lot – or at least a lot this week – is Stefon Diggs’ 12-yard touchdown last year against the Jets, when the Bills simply ran the same play twice in a row. Josh Allen confirmed after the game that the duo liked the look and wanted to run it back after the first try went incomplete. Eight seconds later, the Jets' defense had no answer, and Diggs had a touchdown.

“Yeah, I mean we saw the matchup, we liked it, just a little communication to run the fade and give him a chance,” Allen said then. “That’s all I really need with him – just give him a chance, and he’s more than likely to come down with it.”

This is, of course, a very different Jets team than the one the Bills faced in Week 10 last season. The defense in particular has taken a notable step forward. I don’t think it’s nearly enough to slow Allen, Diggs and the rest of the Buffalo offense.

While the Jets' defense has improved quickly, quarterback Zach Wilson has not. The Bills' defense is still working through quite a few injuries, and I don’t think Tre’Davious White will have a massive role if he takes the field. Still, this defense should make Wilson’s day brutal. Wilson is coming off a three-pick loss to the Patriots. Expect the Bills defense to further rattle him. Bills, 34-16.

Mark Gaughan: You look at the talent of the Jets’ defense on paper, and you think they have built a roster that can contend, on that side of the ball, with the Bills. Even though the Jets have only played one “potent” passing attack this year (Cincinnati), I think the Bills’ offense will face tough sledding. I don’t see the Bills running the ball much. I think they’re going to have to pass a lot and use short passes to the running backs as a substitute for the run game. The Jets’ defense played the Bills pretty tough in last year’s game in Buffalo.

The Bills’ defense needs to drive the bus in this game. The defensive line needs to win the line of scrimmage decisively against an injury-depleted Jets’ offensive line. After throwing three interceptions vs. New England last week, expect Zach Wilson to be ultra careful with the ball this week. I see a lot of punts in this game. If Wilson throws two interceptions and Josh Allen throws no picks, the Bills will cover easily. As I’ve written in this space many times, I don’t like giving double-digit points on the betting line. Bills, 24-16.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller did not practice, listed with ankle injury Linebacker Von Miller did not practice Thursday, and is listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, which is new. Miller did not practice Wednesday, but with a veteran’s rest day, as is his norm for Wednesdays.

Ryan O’Halloran: The road team a 13-point favorite in a division game? I figured that was a rarity, but of course, that was the final line when the Bills visited The Swamp last year and cruised to a 45-17 win over the Jets.

The Jets are 5-3 and hanging on by a thread after losing rookie running back Breece Hall (ACL) two weeks ago at Denver. New York’s five wins are against teams that are currently 5-3 (Miami, which didn’t have Tua Tagovailoa), 2-6 (Pittsburgh) and 3-5 (Cleveland, Green Bay and Denver). They’re stepping up in class Sunday against the 6-1 Bills.

Expect the Bills’ rush defense to bounce back from allowing 208 yards last week to the Packers. Expect cornerback Tre’Davious White, in his first game since last November, to have his playing time managed as a warm-up for the Minnesota game in Week 10. And expect new running back Nyheim Hines to be used in a variety of ways (even if he doesn’t get the catch or carry) so the Bills put more things on video.

The Bills got bored against Green Bay, leading 24-7 at halftime and then wheezing to the finish line although the result wasn’t in doubt. Chances are, coach Sean McDermott has stressed that throughout this week so I predict a thorough win, albeit not a cover thanks to a garbage time Jets touchdown. Bills, 31-20.