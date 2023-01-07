How we see it: News writers break down Bills vs. Patriots in Week 18

Here is how News Bills writers see Sunday's regular season finale between the Bills and New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium:

Jay Skurski: I have absolutely no idea how Sean McDermott adequately prepares his team for this game. Has there ever been less focus on a game than this one? Understandably so, the Bills' sole concern this week was on the health of safety Damar Hamlin. Perhaps the good news that has been received in that regard will provide an emotional boost – or perhaps the atmosphere inside Highmark Stadium, which should be electric – will be enough to carry the team past a mediocre New England squad. Either way, McDermott is going to have to have them be ready, because there is plenty at stake. Even if the Chiefs win, the Bills can clinch the No. 2 seed, which would guarantee them home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs. That's significant.

The Patriots' defense is solid, but it doesn't rise to the level of Buffalo's offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has played some of his best football against Bill Belichick. Allen and his teammates should be inspired to put on a good showing for Hamlin. Bills, 30-17.

Katherine Fitzgerald: If you had asked me before Friday morning, I would have really been stuck. Now, the answer is easy: The Bills will win, and they’ll have fun doing so. The positive news on Damar Hamlin is such a boost, and I’m sure Highmark Stadium will be unreal on Sunday.

I think talking about how unnerving the early snaps is an important conversation. I’ve appreciated players saying firsthand how they don’t know what the start of the game is going to be like, and I imagine that will take some time on the field to sort through. I think the Patriots are better prepared for this particular meeting, just from the straightforward standpoint of their week has not been absolute hell to start. But I think the Bills playing for Hamlin outweighs all that, and frankly, I think they’re the better team. Bills, 30-20.

Mark Gaughan: I can envision the Bills riding a wave of emotion and a fanatical home crowd to a big victory over the Patriots. I also could see the Bills’ players hitting an emotional wall and running out of gas. Nothing left in the tank after such a traumatic week. Which will it be? Nobody knows. The Patriots clearly have the preparation advantage. There’s no way the Bills’ coaches and players have been able to focus on the game plan as intensely this week as in a normal week.

Josh Allen did well to pass for 223 yards on 22 of 33 attempts in the first meeting. The New England pass defense ranks 18th in yards given up, but that’s misleading. The Pats’ defense stands third best in the league in Football Outsiders’ Value Over Average, which is a truer indication of game situations and the strength of the competition. Bills, 27-19.

Ryan O’Halloran: The Bills will know the playoff seeding stakes when they kick off against New England. If Kansas City loses at Las Vegas on Saturday, the Bills can wrap up the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage. If the Chiefs win, the Bills need to win to get the second seed (two home playoff games).

Because they have continued to receive good news about safety Damar Hamlin after his frightening incident on Monday night, I expect the Bills to play a focused and inspired game against the Patriots, who need to win to capture the final playoff spot.

The Bills have controlled the last two match-ups against New England (47-17 wild-card playoff win in Buffalo and December’s 24-10 regular-season win in Foxborough) and they should mirror the formula from last month.

The Bills rushed 37 times and held possession for 38:08. Pass early to get a lead, putting the Patriots in chase-the-game mode and then use Devin Singletary and James Cook to shorten the game and start thinking about the postseason. Bills 27-13.