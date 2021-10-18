How we see it: News' staff predictions for Bills' Monday Night visit to Tennessee

The Bills should be able avoid a letdown after the big win in Kansas City. The Buffalo offense has shown week after week how many options it has, and I see tight end Dawson Knox continuing his strong year. Quarterback Josh Allen should have another nice day in the air, with the Tennessee defense struggling on that front.

The return of Tennessee wide receiver Julio Jones, along with an ever-explosive Derrick Henry means the Titans can still make some noise. Henry's going to find the end zone no matter what, even if the Bills defense keeps playing as well as it has been. Still, it will be difficult for the Titans to match the Bills' pace, and if the Bills can keep up their streak of takeaways, that should have them set. Bills, 37-27.

View from Vegas: Could Bills fall victim to the KC hangover? Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread on the road on Mondays. Tennessee is 7-2 straight up and against the spread Mondays, including 4-0 straight up and against the spread at home.

Mark Gaughan

The schedule works out well for the Bills. They get an extra day to prepare and recharge after a tough road night game at Kansas City. And the memory of last year’s spanking in Nashville should be an antidote if there were any subconscious tendency for the Bills to have a letdown after the big win over the Chiefs.