How we see it: News staff predictions for Bills' home opener against Titans

Here is how News Bills writers project the Bills' home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night at Highmark Stadium.

Jay Skurski: The Titans have gone 23-10 over the past two regular seasons, including two wins over the Bills. Still, it’s hard to shake the feeling they’ve been a bit of paper tigers over that time. The analytics back up that feeling, too, as the Titans’ finished No. 20 last year in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, which measures a team’s performance to a league baseline. That was the worst DVOA ever for a team that finished with the No. 1 seed in its conference, so it wasn’t a big shock when the Titans were eliminated in the divisional round against the Bengals.

This year, Tennessee started the year with a home loss to a less-talented Giants team. Now, they come to Buffalo to face a Bills team that looked every bit the juggernaut it was projected to be in the season opener. It’s true the Titans have given the Bills trouble for two years running, but Tennessee looks to have gotten worse over the offseason, while Buffalo looks better. There is no doubt the Titans have some players who can pose problems. Running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons top that list. The Bills, though, look better equipped than a year ago to deal with those two, and the absence of wide receiver A.J. Brown makes dealing with the Titans’ passing game that much less of a concern.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked five times and intercepted in Week 1, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen was decisive with the football and got it out of his hands as quick as he ever has – which should help negate that rush. History suggests this won’t be easy, but in front of what should be a delirious home crowd, a Bills blowout feels like it’s coming. Bills, 31-17.

Katherine Fitzgerald: The Bills’ injury report is somewhat concerning, but Buffalo will still get the victory over the Titans in front of a raucous Monday night crowd at Highmark Stadium. I don’t think the Titans’ season-opening loss to the Giants fully reflects what they will look like this season, but the Bills are just so solid. They’ve had extra time to rest and prepare after shellacking the Rams to start the season. Expect the offense to look well-oiled again, this time with less turnovers. If wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) is unable to go, that will put on a damper on the offense, but this roster is still loaded. I’d imagine a larger role for tight end Dawson Knox this week.

The main challenge for the defense is, of course, running back Derrick Henry. It’s not a great week to be without Ed Oliver (ankle) and possibly without Tim Settle (calf). Henry has carved up the Bills in the past, and there’s no fully stopping him – a testament to his punishing style of play. Still, the Buffalo defense has the edge over the Tennessee offense, and the Bills will put up another solid prime-time performance. Bills, 30-21.

Mark Gaughan: I hate giving double-digit points. However, the Bills are better than last year on paper and the Titans are worse. Last year’s Titans posed a huge problem for the Bills’ defense, because A.J. Brown and Julio Jones commanded big respect, opening room for Derrick Henry. Both of those guys are gone. Treylon Burks is a promising rookie, but he’s not Brown yet. Robert Woods is a pro’s pro. But is he a real No. 1? Not exactly.

On the other side of the ball, the Titans are without star pass rusher Harold Landry. The No. 1 corner may be out. It still won’t be easy vs. a solid defense, but as long as the Bills protect the ball, the offense should produce. The Bills have a rest advantage. Teams that open the season on Thursday are 16-4 vs. the spread in Week 2 (from Sharp Football). Bills, 27-16.

Rachel Lenzi: This is the first of many “revenge” games for the Bills, and expect them to exact plenty of revenge after the Titans stopped Josh Allen on a goal-line stand in the final seconds to seal a win in Nashville nearly a year ago.

The Bills will be well-rested for their home opener, after more than 10 days off – expect a raucous crowd – and the task for the Bills is to render the Titans’ offense into a one-dimensional entity.

Derrick Henry is a handful, and he’ll be a test for the Bills rush defense that put pressure on the Rams in the season opener, allowing the Rams only 52 yards on 18 carries. Von Miller will lead the way for the Bills’ pass rush, which should fluster Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Bills fans will celebrate the return of football for another fall to Highmark Stadium. The Bills will celebrate another big win. Bills, 34-17.