How we see it: News sports writers weigh in on Bills vs. Ravens

Here is how News sports writers see Sunday's game between the Bills and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jay Skurski: The Bills lost a game they should have won last week. That happens. When it does, though, it can be costly. Just look at last year’s losses to Tennessee and Jacksonville. If those games go a different way, the Bills are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. That has to be the goal this season, which makes Sunday’s game absolutely huge. The Ravens are a team that might be in the running for that No. 1 seed.

Week 5 at home against Pittsburgh shouldn’t be much of an issue, but after that, the Bills are on the road against the Chiefs and then home against the Packers after the bye week. They are in the absolute teeth of their schedule right now. If they can get through the next four games with only two losses, the No. 1 seed should be in play. Three losses, however, and things might be a bit dicey. The good news for the Bills is the Ravens have been bad on defense – they’re giving up the most yards per game in the league right now – and Buffalo has had good game plans for Lamar Jackson in the past. Jackson is playing at an MVP level right now, but the same can be said for Josh Allen. If the Bills finish drives with touchdowns, they win. Bills, 31-24.

Katherine Fitzgerald: The Bills are coming off a close loss to Miami that was winnable, but was also under unusual circumstances. That should motivate the Bills to quickly snap back to look more like they did Week 1 and 2.

Coach Sean McDermott says the meetings between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are “good for the league,” and I agree with him. They’re two dynamic playmakers and both fun to watch. The way these two offenses have evolved around their respective quarterbacks since 2018 is fascinating to see. But I think Allen and company hold the advantage here.

Injuries are a concern for the Bills again, particularly with wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) not practicing Thursday. Still, Buffalo should be in better shape than the chaos of the Miami game. The weather looks like it will be gross, which amplifies the need for the Bills to get their run game more stable. I think Buffalo wins the turnover battle and that makes the difference in what should be a close game. Bills, 30-28.

Mark Gaughan: It should be an exciting shootout between two of the best quarterbacks in the game. The Bills’ offense should be able to move on the Ravens. Baltimore’s edge rushing contingent is depleted. That’s bad vs. Buffalo. They’re going to have to blitz to get pressure on Josh Allen. I think the Bills will move the ball. On the other side, it’s hard to stop Lamar Jackson from making great plays. He’s playing better than when the Bills faced him in the 2020 playoffs. If it’s a battle of running games, the Ravens will win. If Jordan Poyer doesn’t play, I’d pick the Ravens. But I think Poyer will play, and the guess is the weather will not prevent the Bills from passing reasonably well. Bills, 27-26.

Ryan O’Halloran: The Ravens have AFC Offensive Player of the Month in quarterback Lamar Jackson, but unfortunately for them, he can’t play defense.

Baltimore ranks last in yards allowed (458.0) and passing yards (353.3) per game, statistics semi-masked over by its six interceptions (tied for the NFL lead). The Bills’ offense leads the league in passing yards (329.0 per game).

Translation? This needs to be a Josh Allen Game. Forget about having balance and play pitch and catch to all levels of the Ravens’ defense with running back Devin Singletary (short), tight end Dawson Knox (medium) and receivers Gabe Davis (deep) and Stefon Diggs (everywhere) and let No. 17 outduel Jackson.

Jackson will make plays, but the key will be rallying to the football and making sure his keepers and scrambles are limited to 4-5 yards and don’t go for 35-40 yards.

Teams with championship aspirations like the Bills don’t start slow. Over the last five years, among the Super Bowl participants, four teams apiece started 4-0 and 3-1 and only New England (2017 and ’18) started 2-2. The Bills will be 3-1 by late Sunday afternoon. Bills, 30-23.