Here is how News Bills writers see Sunday's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs:

Jay Skurski: The popular take heading into this game is that Kansas City has the three best players – Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones – while the Eagles have something like Nos. 4 through 25 on that list. That feels extreme, but it does speak to the idea that the Eagles have a more complete roster. The big thing that jumps out to me is just how good the Eagles' pass rush has been. Think back to the Buccaneers' win over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago. Tampa Bay's pass rush keyed that result, and I could see a similar situation unfolding Sunday. Side note: The Bills really should have signed Haason Reddick a couple of years ago.

I expect the Eagles to try to establish control with their running game. A big part of that is quarterback Jalen Hurts' ability on designed runs. That keeps the clock moving and Patrick Mahomes off the field. Kansas City has a mediocre run defense. The Eagles' top two receivers – A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith – are better than Kansas City's top two. It's always risky going against the best player on the field, Mahomes in this case, but the Chiefs have a bit of the same feeling the Bills gave off toward the end of the regular season – they were finding ways to win, but not always looking dominant in doing so. The Eagles feel like the more complete team. Eagles 27-24.

Katherine Fitzgerald: I’ll jump to my guess: It’s hard to ever count out Patrick Mahomes, but I think the Eagles win this one. The Kansas City offense and the way Andy Reid dials it up is dynamic, but the Eagles have built a team that’s strong on both sides and capable of winning it all. Kansas City will still be able to score, but the Eagles will ultimately get the stops they need, as Jalen Hurts helps Philadelphia keep pace.

I covered Haason Reddick in Arizona, and his long-awaited success is not surprising, given his determination. I think he’ll have a big game as the Eagles find any way they can to affect Mahomes.

The Eagles also have one additional X-factor: I have a cousin from Philadelphia who has been wearing the same lucky jorts for every game all season. Weird, but seems to have worked. Eagles, 31-28.

Mark Gaughan: Kansas City has the best quarterback. Philadelphia is better on both the offensive and defensive lines. The way to beat a great quarterback is pressure with a four-man rush. The best Super Bowl examples are the New York Giants’ two wins over Tom Brady and New England, along with Tampa Bay’s victory over Kansas City two years ago, when the Chiefs were without both starting offensive tackles.

The middle three of Kansas City’s offensive line – guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey – are excellent. Tackles Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie are vulnerable. The Eagles had 70 sacks this season. Look for Patrick Mahomes to rely on quick passing. Look for tight end Travis Kelce to catch a lot of passes.

Neither team played hard schedules. The Eagles’ offense faced the sixth-easiest schedule of defenses. The Chiefs’ offense faced the 11th-easiest schedule. But I keep thinking about the fact Kansas City struggled down the stretch of the season in wins over Houston, the Chargers, Denver and in the divisional round vs. Jacksonville.

I hate picking against Mahomes. But I’ll take the team with the edge on both lines of scrimmage. Eagles 35-31.

Ryan O'Halloran: The line of (Eagles minus-2) confirms my feel for this Super Bowl. I have none. It’s a coin flip game. Kansas City has the best player (Patrick Mahomes) … but he’s driving with a bum wheel. Philadelphia has the two best receivers (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith) … but their quarterback (Jalen Hurts) has a bum wing.

So in a matchup of No. 1 seeds, what will be the difference? Let’s go to turnovers.

Through 19 games, Kansas City is even (the Chiefs were minus-3 in the regular season, which was worse than even the Bills) and Philadelphia is plus-12 (including plus-4 in the playoffs). The Eagles will turn this game in the third quarter when Haason Reddick’s sack/forced fumble gives Philadelphia a short field to score a touchdown by Miles Sanders.

The Eagles win their second Lombardi Trophy in five years and Nick Sirianni (Jamestown) joins Tom Coughlin (Waterloo) as Super Bowl-winning coaches from upstate New York. Eagles 30-21.