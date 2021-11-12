How we see it: News sports writers predict how Bills will fare vs. Jets

Here is how News sports writers see Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Bills are a 12-point favorite.
Jay Skurski
We’ll learn a lot about the the Bills this week. They are being doubted at a higher level than they have all season. That’s entirely fair after the egg they laid in Jacksonville this week. A similar performance against the Jets will have everyone questioning if our collective expectations were entirely too high. It’s hard to see that happening. The Bills have more talent than the Jets on both sides of the ball. The defense has been consistent, and now it needs the offense to catch up. The sense of urgency that was lacking against Jacksonville figures to be present against a divisional opponent. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders said this week that you either lose or learn. Until they show otherwise, I’ll believe the Bills did the latter after their performance against the Jaguars. Bills, 28-13.
Mark Gaughan
You’d like to think this is a perfect opponent for the Bills to have a bounce-back game. The Jets are 2-6 and they’re starting inexperienced Mike White against the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL. I’m not sure this is a get-healthy game for the Bills’ rushing attack, even though the Colts just ran for 260 yards against the Jets last week. I think that’s a bit more of a statement on how scary-good the Colts’ rushing attack is. The Jets have big people on the defensive line. But the Jets’ secondary is the weakness of the defense. They just lost their veteran leader on the back end, safety Marcus Maye. I like Josh Allen to hit some deep balls. I think White will struggle. I like the Bills a lot this week. In a division game, however, I’m nervous about giving 13 points. Bills 30, Jets 17.
Katherine Fitzgerald
Well, we were all pretty confident that the Bills would beat the Jaguars, and clearly that took a turn. Still, I think they should bounce back and stomp the Jets to show last week was an outlier. Quarterback Josh Allen should get back to himself, and the rest of the offense should follow. Coach Sean McDermott has stressed the urgency around figuring out the run game this week, even though this team isn’t going to fully reinvent itself. Still, the Jets have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for most in the league, and the Bills will want to show they’re two-dimensional.
The Bills' defense has been solid throughout the season, and they know that they’ll face backup quarterback Mike White. White erupted in his first start, throwing for 405 yards and setting a league record of 37 completions, the most by a first-time starter. Still, fascination aside, that’s not sustainable for White and the Jets. The Bills should win the turnover battle here, and notch their third divisional win along the way. Bills 34, Jets 17.
Jason Wolf
Is it possible to feel sorry for the New York Jets? They’re allowing the most points and yards per game of any team in the NFL, and they’re about to get blasted by a Bills team leading the league in both categories, even after falling, 9-6, at Jacksonville last weekend. That stunning defeat should only add fuel to the fire.
Josh Allen was red-faced and swearing after the game, in which the Bills were served notice that they can, in fact, lose to any team in the league, that they don’t get points for just showing up, and that a return to the AFC title game – let alone a division title – are far from assured. I expect the Bills to play with a renewed sense of urgency, similar to how they responded after to losing to Arizona on the “Hail Murray” last season. They’re too talented and too well-coached to let last week’s disaster snowball. Bills 31, Jets 17.
Rachel Lenzi
This isn’t the time to hit the panic button on the Bills, but the points of concern are glaring after an uncharacteristic loss to the Jaguars. Whether it’s a semi-functioning offensive line, a penchant for taking penalties or a low-producing run game, the Bills are well aware of their flaws.
For the second week in a row, the Bills allowed a team of lesser stature to dictate the game. The Bills ultimately separated themselves against the Dolphins, but let the Jaguars take control, particularly in the second half. The Bills have to dictate the early tempo of the game against the Jets, and play without hesitation. Had the last two weeks’ outcomes happened later in the season, the scrutiny would be even more intense. Against another one of the NFL’s blundering teams, we'll find out how the Bills answer after a string of shortcomings. Bills 27-21.