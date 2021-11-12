How we see it: News sports writers predict how Bills will fare vs. Jets

We’ll learn a lot about the the Bills this week. They are being doubted at a higher level than they have all season. That’s entirely fair after the egg they laid in Jacksonville this week. A similar performance against the Jets will have everyone questioning if our collective expectations were entirely too high. It’s hard to see that happening. The Bills have more talent than the Jets on both sides of the ball. The defense has been consistent, and now it needs the offense to catch up. The sense of urgency that was lacking against Jacksonville figures to be present against a divisional opponent. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders said this week that you either lose or learn. Until they show otherwise, I’ll believe the Bills did the latter after their performance against the Jaguars. Bills, 28-13.