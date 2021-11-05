How we see it: News sports writers predict how Bills fare vs. Jaguars

The Bills should be able to avoid the slow start they had against the Dolphins. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders told us this week he’s expecting a big game from Stefon Diggs, and I’ll echo that prediction. Even if wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) is unable to play, the Bills have so many options for quarterback Josh Allen, and Diggs is due. The offense in general should be able to feast on the Jaguars, and they should have plenty of chances.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown nine interceptions this season, but threw seven of those in his first three games. So, he’s cut down on those on the last stretch, but the way this Bills defense plays, it could be another rough day for the No. 1 overall pick. Bills, 34-13.

Mark Gaughan