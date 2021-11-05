How we see it: News sports writers predict how Bills fare vs. Jaguars

Here is how News sports writers see Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Stadium. The Bills are a 14.5-point favorite.
Jay Skurski
The Jaguars take fewer penalties than the Bills. I looked long and hard to find an area in which Jacksonville has a statistical advantage, and that’s the best I could come up with. There’s a reason Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says he’s studied the Bills’ roster makeover, which he called “one of the best builds in recent history.” That’s because the Bills are where the Jaguars one day hope to be. That day looks far away at the moment, and there is reason to wonder whether Meyer will even be around to see it.
Even with a roster that’s dealing with some injuries, the Bills should have no trouble with a Jacksonville team that hasn’t won a game on U.S. soil in more than 400 days (the Jaguars’ only win this season came in London). Statistically, the Bills and Jaguars are miles apart in every major category, but the most telling is turnover differential. At plus-13, the Bills lead the NFL. At minus-11, Jacksonville is 31st. The only hope the Jaguars have is hanging onto the ball and forcing multiple Buffalo turnovers. Don’t bet on either of those things happening. Bills, 37-14.
Katherine Fitzgerald
The Bills should be able to avoid the slow start they had against the Dolphins. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders told us this week he’s expecting a big game from Stefon Diggs, and I’ll echo that prediction. Even if wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) is unable to play, the Bills have so many options for quarterback Josh Allen, and Diggs is due. The offense in general should be able to feast on the Jaguars, and they should have plenty of chances.
Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown nine interceptions this season, but threw seven of those in his first three games. So, he’s cut down on those on the last stretch, but the way this Bills defense plays, it could be another rough day for the No. 1 overall pick. Bills, 34-13.
Mark Gaughan
After Jacksonville was blown out, 31-7, at Seattle last week, I’m a little surprised the spread isn’t higher. It’s hard to see the Jacksonville defense matching up well with the Buffalo offense. Jacksonville ranks 28th against the pass, 22nd on third downs and 27th in sack rate. The defensive secondary does not have blue-chip talent. The Jaguars' defensive tackles are pretty big and stout against the run, but that shouldn't worry the Bills much. The Jaguars need to play keep away and run the ball a lot. The offensive line isn’t bad. But the best running back might not play. You also don’t like to bet rookie quarterbacks against strong defenses.
The Bills are 5-2 against the spread this year. Let’s make it 6-2. Bills, 34-13.
Jason Wolf
The Bills have a 5-1 record against rookie quarterbacks under Sean McDermott, and they should add another victory in Jacksonville. In Trevor Lawrence, they'll face their second rookie QB of the season, after wrecking Davis Mills and the Houston Texans, 40-0, in Week 4.
Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, has completed just 59.6% of his passes for 1,703 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven starts. The Jaguars are 1-6, with the lone victory coming on a last-minute field goal against the Miami Dolphins in London.
The Bills are favored by more than two touchdowns. They cover easily. Bills, 38-13.
Rachel Lenzi
The Bills needed a lot to get their offense moving last week against the Dolphins, a team that seemingly had nothing to lose against an AFC East foe. The beleaguered Jaguars might have a similar approach, but that won’t be enough to stop a Buffalo offense that didn’t come out of dormancy until the second half, with the two teams tied at 3-3; the Bills scored 23 points in the final 19 minutes.
Speaking of dormant offenses, that term is better suited for the Jaguars, who have scored more than 21 points only once this season: a 23-20 win against the Dolphins in London. Despite 227 passing yards by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars’ offense had no consistency Sunday in a loss at Seattle, and the status of running back James Robinson (heel injury) is in the air for this weekend. Bills, 34-18.