How we see it: News sports writers make their picks for Bills-Steelers

Here is how News sports writers see Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium:

Jay Skurski: It is tempting to look past this game to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Fans can do that, of course, but the Bills absolutely can't afford the same. One only needs to look back to last year to see how costly a loss to the Steelers can end up. The No. 1 seed in the AFC needs to be the Bills' goal this season, which makes every game against a conference opponent important. A 14-point spread against a Mike Tomlin-coached team feels a bit like a trap game, but it's hard to see how the Steelers have any prayer. Yes, injuries continue to hamper the Bills, but the same can be said of Pittsburgh. The Steelers not having T.J. Watt for this game is absolutely huge. Kenny Pickett making his first career start in Buffalo – and possibly being asked to match points against Josh Allen – is a huge ask for the Steelers. Pittsburgh's best hope is to bleed the clock with running back Najee Harris, but the Bills' improved run defense makes that a tougher task than it was in the past. Third and long will be a recipe for disaster for Pickett.

If the defense can create some turnovers, the offense needs to take advantage of the short fields. It has felt difficult at times for the Bills to score the past couple weeks, but that is due mostly to the team being just 3 of 6 cashing in touchdowns in the red zone. If that improves, the Bills should quickly jump ahead and not look back against the Steelers. The Bills have been simply dominant after halftime through the first four games, outscoring opponents 44-0 in the third quarter and 63-7 overall in the second half. The only way that margin shrinks Sunday is in garbage time. Bills, 42-14.

Katherine Fitzgerald: It’s a big spread! The Bills once again have some notable injuries late in the week. They also should recall from recent experience that it is never wise to overlook Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin. Still, even if banged up, this Bills team should prove too much to overcome for the 1-3 Steelers. I expect the defense to make rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s day one that is full of hard lessons. Under Sean McDermott, rookie quarterbacks have been humbled. I’d expect the defense to have multiple takeaways. The Bills have allowed only seven points in the second half this season, and a few halftime adjustments against a rookie quarterback could make for a rough afternoon for the visitors.

It is a solid matchup for the Bills offense, too. The Steelers' defense has allowed 526 rushing yards, ninth-most in the league. It could be a good day for the Bills running backs to get in a better rhythm, but Buffalo should be able to pick apart Pittsburgh through the air. Though the Bills are likely to be thin at receiver, Josh Allen has shown his knack for connecting with Stefon Diggs for dazzling plays. The Bills get their first rushing touchdown by someone not named Josh Allen of the season on Sunday. Bills, 34-17.

Mark Gaughan: Here’s the rub. I love taking big spreads. I think you’re going to win 55% if you take the points when it’s a double-digit spread. But one handicapping rule to live by is bet against a rookie quarterback making his first career road start. There are some QBs who have defied this logic in recent years. Josh Allen won his first road start, in Minnesota. So did Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Nevertheless, history says this is a tough spot for the rookie. I could list a lot of Bills rookie QBs who were god-awful in their first road starts. But I'll save us all from those bad memories. Now add the fact Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is playing behind a questionable offensive line, which is pitted against the Bills’ outstanding defensive line. That’s a bad matchup for Pittsburgh. Last year, the Bills’ offensive line got dominated by Pittsburgh’s front four. The Bills couldn’t handle T.J. Watt (who’s now injured) and Melvin Ingram (now in Miami). They also got whipped by Cameron Heyward, who is a major concern Sunday. I hate giving 14 points to a Mike Tomlin team. But let’s do it. Bills, 29-13.

Ryan O'Halloran: Being a two-touchdown underdog should be unfathomable in Pittsburgh (sustained excellence) … but also expected (1-3 record and starting rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback). Since Mike Tomlin was hired as coach in 2007, the Steelers have been a double-digit underdog only four times – 2007 at New England (plus-10 1/2, lost 34-13), 2020 at Cleveland (plus-10 1/2, lost 24-22 while resting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other starters) and twice last year at Kansas City (plus-10, lost 36-10 in the regular season and plus-12 1/2 and lost 42-21 in the wild card round).

Keys for the Bills: 1. Disguise their coverages to give Pickett the impression he is seeing one – and wrong – thing. 2. Don’t look ahead to next week’s grudge match at Kansas City. 3. Stop the giveaway trend (seven in four games, including two short-fields for Miami and Baltimore the last two weeks). 4. Figure out their third-and-short issues. The Bills lead the league in overall third-down efficiency (55.8%), but are 5 of 10 on third-and-1.

The Steelers will always be a play-hard, hit-hard club, but simply don’t have the personnel to match up with the Bills, who should emphasize quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs early to build a lead, which will put Pickett on his heels, and then in the second half, show improvement in the running game. Bills, 33-14.