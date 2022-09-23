How we see it: News sports reporters weigh in on Bills-Dolphins

Here is how News sports reporters see Sunday's game between the Bills and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills are a 5.5-point favorite.

Jay Skurski: The Buffalo Bills won’t make any excuses, so I’ll make them for them: They’re on a short week. If you count Tre’Davious White among those missing, their starting secondary might consist of all backups. It’s going to be as hot as Satan’s living room in South Florida. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have everything to prove Sunday. With a new head coach and the flashy acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason, the Dolphins are determined to show they can be taken seriously as AFC contenders. The best way to prove that early in the season would be to beat the two-time defending divisional champions. Their come-from-behind victory over Baltimore last week already has the league on notice that Miami might be for real.

This game comes at an inopportune time on the schedule for the Bills given their lengthy injury report. However, quarterback Josh Allen has been a Dolphins killer throughout his career, and most of Buffalo’s injuries at the moment are on the defensive side of the ball. If it’s a shootout, it’s hard to pick against the Bills’ offense. Confession time: I did a radio interview in Miami on Thursday, and picked the Dolphins to win. That wasn’t just pandering to my South Florida followers. I truly think it can happen … but until it does, it’s impossible to pick against Allen when he goes up against Miami. Bills, 30-24.

Katherine Fitzgerald: It is not a great week to have so many question marks when it comes to injuries in the secondary. It is excellent news that Dane Jackson escaped more severe injuries and that he has been at the facility, even if not practicing, after a scary scene against Tennessee. Still, it’s unlikely he’s able to go, and the Bills are navigating injuries all across the defense. Miami receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are each off to an explosive start, so the Bills' secondary being depleted is a concern.

The flipside is everything the Bills are doing on offense right now. They have not looked perfect in either of their first two games, and they have still put up 72 points. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were unstoppable against the Titans. The only thing slowing them was resting the fourth quarter. Allen downplayed his 7-1 record against the Dolphins, as it pertains to future matchups, and this is certainly a revamped team. But I think he extends the streak.

The Bills have made this a one-sided rivalry for awhile. I do think the Dolphins are going to a be a team to keep an eye on all season, but the Bills still get the win this week, even without some of their usual playmakers. Bills, 34-28.

Mark Gaughan: Miami could not ask for better circumstances to face the Bills. The matchup against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle already was going to be tough without Tre’Davious White. Now there’s a slew of other defensive injuries. Miami also has issues at cornerback, with stud Byron Jones on injured reserve. So it shapes up as a high-scoring game. Miami’s pass rush hasn’t looked nearly as good as that of the Bills so far. The heat is another factor in Miami’s favor, because that could slow down the pass rush in the fourth quarter. My mind flashes back to 1990. Bills lose in Miami early in the season, then get revenge back home late in the year. White surely will be back for this year’s rematch in mid-December. Give Tua Tagovailoa credit. He played well in Baltimore. But the Ravens’ young safety didn’t give enough help on the first long TD pass to Hill, and the Ravens had a giant coverage bust on the final TD pass to Hill. Can young Bills safety Jaquan Johnson handle this tough spot? I’m taking Miami with the points. But I can’t pull the trigger on Tua over Josh Allen until I see the Dolphins’ QB do it at least once. Bills, 38-37.

Rachel Lenzi: This is a game that could tell us as much about the Bills as it could the Dolphins. We’ll find out if the Dolphins are for real after they went to a shootout to earn a 42-38 win last weekend against the Ravens, but the question is if they have the same firepower to keep pace with the Bills, who have easily classified themselves as the team to beat in the AFC East in the first two weeks of the season.

The question mark for the Bills, though, could be injuries, particularly on the defensive side. It players like Micah Hyde, Dane Jackson and/or Jordan Poyer aren’t available, we’ll learn plenty about the Bills’ defensive depth and how it functions without its stars.

But with an offense that has continued to roll in its first two games, the Bills will maximize their first chance to assert themselves as the division favorite. Bills, 42-24.