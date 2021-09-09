 Skip to main content
How we see it: News predictions for Week 1 of NFL season
How we see it: News predictions for Week 1 of NFL season

  • Updated
Rookie QB Mac Jones ushers in new era for revamped Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones prepares to pass during practice. He makes his NFL debut Sunday. 

 Steven Senne

Week 1 of the NFL season is upon us and here are selections from Buffalo News sports writers against the spread.

Mark Gaughan explains why this Pittsburgh Steelers offense is a different animal than what the Buffalo Bills faced in 2020. Pittsburgh drafted a running back, Najee Harris, to jump-start what was a dismal ground game. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada is going to employ his trademark shifts and jet motions.

Gaughan notes that facing this is nothing new for the Bills – they saw a lot of it last season against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers – but that communication is at a premium. The offense's pre-snap movements can create an advantage for the Steelers, if the Bills are not adjusting and reacting properly.

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

