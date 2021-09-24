How we see it: News' predictions for Bills vs. Washington in Week 3

Here are The News' predictions for how the Buffalo Bills will fare Sunday against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are favored by 7.5 points.
Jay Skurski: A Super Bowl contender doesn't lose at home to Taylor Heinicke. That's the thought that keeps racing through my mind when thinking about this game. Washington's stout defensive line will be a challenge for the Bills' offensive line, but not one that should lead anybody to be thinking an upset. In a lot of ways, the key to this week's victory is old school: A strong running game to neutralize Washington's defensive front and solid defense against a backup quarterback. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not looked like himself through the first couple games of the season, and truthfully, he doesn't have to be MVP caliber Sunday. The Bills' defense is coming off a dominant performance against another backup quarterback and should be able to carry that momentum into Week 3. As long as the Bills don't turn the football over and finish drives in the red zone, they should have little trouble moving to 2-1 on the season. Bills, 31-17.
Katherine Fitzgerald: This meeting of head coaches Sean McDermott and Ron Rivera should be interesting just to see where their approaches overlap. But as far as rosters, the Bills have the edge.
Quarterback Josh Allen seems eager to smooth out his performance, which through a sample size of just two weeks is below where he wants it to be. He’ll have to do so against a Washington defense that is full of first-round picks. The 35-0 win in Miami covered up a stretch where the Bills' offense looked out of sync, but I think Allen looks more like his 2020 self this week.
The Buffalo defense isn’t going to get another shutout, but should be able to get after backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. If I were a backup getting ready to make my first NFL road start ever, I wouldn’t want it to be in Buffalo. Bills, 28-20.
Mark Gaughan: I don’t expect an easy game for Josh Allen and the offense because of the talent on the Washington defensive line. While Washington might try to copy the Pittsburgh game plan – win with four-man rushes – I don’t think the WFT has as much overall talent as the Steelers have (or had before they were hit by the injury bug). I also don’t think they can execute the man coverages as well as Miami did last week with its two outstanding cornerbacks, Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. So I think the offense can get to 27 or 28 points by the end of the game.
The biggest reason I’m picking the Bills is I don’t see Taylor Heinicke having as much success as last week, when he passed for 336 yards against the New York Giants. The New York defense was disappointing. It didn’t blitz much and hardly got any pressure on Heinicke. I think the Bills’ defense will do a better job making him uncomfortable in the pocket. I have a lot of respect for Ron Rivera and the Washington coaching staff. I see them keeping it relatively close, but the Bills getting a late score to cover. Bills, 27-17.
Jason Wolf: Washington hasn't won a game at Buffalo since 1987, and that streak shouldn't end anytime soon. Sean McDermott and Ron Rivera know each other well. The head coaches were assistants on Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia, and McDermott worked under Rivera in Carolina. But no amount of familiarity between them changes the fact that McDermott enters this game with one of the league's most dynamic, young franchise quarterbacks in Josh Allen, while Rivera is stuck playing backup Taylor Heinicke, who was undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2015 and has never started a road game in his NFL career.
Allen has yet to rediscover his MVP-caliber form of last season, but the way the Bills' defense has been dominating – allowing just one touchdown in two weeks – I’ll take the home team in a rout. Bills, 31-13.
Rachel Lenzi: The Bills will face a rested team in Washington, which got a break from a well-timed penalty to earn a win a week ago Thursday against the Giants.
The Bills have to plan for a team that could get a bounce from the win, and Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has nothing to lose right now. But WFT also faces a Bills defense that has limited its first two opponents to an average of 234 yards, while exercising its muscle against the run and the pass.
Washington’s defensive line is talented and experienced, but defense might seem optional for WFT, even though it has a little more in its toolkit than the Dolphins, allowing 815 yards, including 562 passing yards. This is an area the Bills need to exploit.
The Bills won’t necessarily run roughshod over WFT as they did against the Dolphins, but this has the makings of another win. Bills 34-21.