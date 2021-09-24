How we see it: News' predictions for Bills vs. Washington in Week 3

The Buffalo defense isn’t going to get another shutout, but should be able to get after backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. If I were a backup getting ready to make my first NFL road start ever, I wouldn’t want it to be in Buffalo. Bills, 28-20.

Mark Gaughan: I don’t expect an easy game for Josh Allen and the offense because of the talent on the Washington defensive line. While Washington might try to copy the Pittsburgh game plan – win with four-man rushes – I don’t think the WFT has as much overall talent as the Steelers have (or had before they were hit by the injury bug). I also don’t think they can execute the man coverages as well as Miami did last week with its two outstanding cornerbacks, Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. So I think the offense can get to 27 or 28 points by the end of the game.

The biggest reason I’m picking the Bills is I don’t see Taylor Heinicke having as much success as last week, when he passed for 336 yards against the New York Giants. The New York defense was disappointing. It didn’t blitz much and hardly got any pressure on Heinicke. I think the Bills’ defense will do a better job making him uncomfortable in the pocket. I have a lot of respect for Ron Rivera and the Washington coaching staff. I see them keeping it relatively close, but the Bills getting a late score to cover. Bills, 27-17.