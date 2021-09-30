How we see it: News' predictions for Bills vs. Texans in Week 4

Mark Gaughan: I hate giving away double-digit points. However, I love picking against rookie quarterbacks in their first road start. Which betting principle is more significant? Houston’s Davis Mills made only 11 career starts in college at Stanford. Texans coach David Culley suggested he would take the straight-jacket off Mills this week. The Texans were ultra conservative in play-calling against a good Carolina defense last week. If the Bills get a lead, is Mills ready to start slinging it? On the other side of the ball, I was surprised how much pressure the Houston pass rush was able to get on Sam Darnold. This is an unheralded front seven, to say the least. If Tyrod Taylor were starting for the Texans, the spread obviously would not be as large, but I’d probably take the points. Tyrod is good at protecting the ball and keeping games close. I’ll be surprised if Mills can play a turnover-free game. Bills, 30-13.