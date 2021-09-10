How we see it: News predictions for Bills vs. Steelers in opener

News Sports writers predict the outcome of Sunday's Bills-Steelers game at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are a 6.5-point favorite.
Jay Skurski
This is a great opener for the Bills. The Steelers are always competitive under Mike Tomlin. Buffalo will be challenged on both sides of the ball. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer, and the Steelers have three quality receivers and a first-round pick at running back (Najee Harris). Pittsburgh’s pass rush will also get T.J. Watt back after he held out – sort of – during training camp. Watt didn’t participate in team drills during the summer as he seeks a new contract but has been a full practice participant leading up to the game. He’ll be a headache the Bills have to deal with.
Despite all that, the Bills are the better team. Josh Allen and Co. looked dynamite all summer. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is optimistic his defensive line will put more pressure on the opposing passer. Highmark Stadium should be an absolute zoo, as fans hope the 2021 season starts the same way it ends – with a victory. Bills, 35-20.
Katherine Fitzgerald
The Steelers' defense presents some challenges early, but Josh Allen and the Bills get rolling in the season opener. Look for wide receiver Stefon Diggs to pick up right where he left off in his second season in Buffalo. The Bills still need to figure out a bit in the run game, but that’s just in the pursuit of balance; the passing game is still lethal.
The Buffalo defense line has a solid opportunity against an in-flux Steelers offensive line. The Steelers' offense has some new wrinkles, with Matt Canada promoted to offensive coordinator in January. Running back Najee Harris makes his debut, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier knows how explosive Harris can be.
Allen said this week that he’s expecting a slugfest, and that will likely hold true the way these two teams match up. Still, the Bills should be able to move the ball efficiently. The Steelers offense is in a bit of a transition, and solving growing pains on the road in Buffalo in Week 1 is a large task. Bills, 27-21.
Mark Gaughan
The job the Steelers' defense did on the Bills in last year's game was impressive. This is one of the best defenses Buffalo will see all year. Bills fans I talk to are expecting an easier game Sunday than Josh Allen & Co. are going to face. Considering how much Allen was under duress last December, he did a good job only making one turnover. I'm expecting Blitzburgh to show up again.
All that said, it's hard to face a good team on the road in a season opener. The Steelers have a new, young offensive line. If the home crowd is as big a factor as I expect, that will make it even tougher on the Steelers' offense. I'll say a late field goal allows the Bills to cover. Bills, 23-16.
Jason Wolf
The Steelers struggled to run the ball last season, finishing last in the NFL in rushing yards, and aren’t likely to have significant success on the ground against the Bills, particularly if Star Lotulelei is healthy enough to anchor the middle of the defensive line. He has been sidelined with a calf injury.
Pittsburgh rookie first-round pick Najee Harris, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back out of Alabama, gets his first career start on the road against one of the elite teams in the AFC. Ben Roethlisberger had the quickest average release time in the league last season, out of necessity, but seems like a shell of his former self. Expect Josh Allen and the Bills’ record-breaking offense to pick up where they left off last season, when Buffalo went 7-1 at home, with the only loss coming against two-time reigning AFC champ Kansas City. Bills, 27-17.
Rachel Lenzi
It’s been a long seven-plus months, but the moment is finally here for the Bills. Anything less than a convincing win would be a disappointment for a team that many are picking to be a Super Bowl contender.
The Bills have their first opportunity to flex their muscle and can take advantage of a team whose quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, is reaching the twilight of his career, and a team that’s utilizing a new-look offensive line that faces many questions.
The Bills defense needs to contain Roethlisberger and his receivers, and slow rookie running back Najee Harris. Josh Allen will utilize a young, productive group of wide receivers to knock off a team that still has something to prove, despite both its shortcomings and defense that’s finally healthy, led by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and linebackers TJ Watt and Devin Bush. Bills, 24-14.