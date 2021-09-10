How we see it: News predictions for Bills vs. Steelers in opener

The Steelers' defense presents some challenges early, but Josh Allen and the Bills get rolling in the season opener. Look for wide receiver Stefon Diggs to pick up right where he left off in his second season in Buffalo. The Bills still need to figure out a bit in the run game, but that’s just in the pursuit of balance; the passing game is still lethal.

The Buffalo defense line has a solid opportunity against an in-flux Steelers offensive line. The Steelers' offense has some new wrinkles, with Matt Canada promoted to offensive coordinator in January. Running back Najee Harris makes his debut, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier knows how explosive Harris can be.

Allen said this week that he’s expecting a slugfest, and that will likely hold true the way these two teams match up. Still, the Bills should be able to move the ball efficiently. The Steelers offense is in a bit of a transition, and solving growing pains on the road in Buffalo in Week 1 is a large task. Bills, 27-21.

Mark Gaughan