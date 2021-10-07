How we see it: News predictions for Bills showdown against Chiefs

Buffalo News Sports writers predict the outcome of Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs are a three-point favorite.
Jay Skurski
Now things start to get real. The three-game stretch of Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills was a nice confidence booster for the Bills’ defense. Patrick Mahomes, of course, is on an entirely different planet than that threesome of backup quarterbacks. Kansas City put up 471 yards of offense last week against Philadelphia. The biggest question for the Bills – how do they stop Travis Kelce? The Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end torched Buffalo last year in the AFC championship game, and with Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer both banged up, Kelce could be a big problem again.
Offensively, the Bills have basically had free passes the past three weeks. A drive stalled in the red zone? No big deal, just kick the field goal because the other team’s not scoring. That’s not going to work Sunday.
The Bills need to play their best offensive game, and even that might not be enough because matching points with Mahomes in Arrowhead Stadium is something very few teams can do. The Chiefs’ defense has been out of sorts early in the season, but coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has drawn up good plans against the Bills in the past. Chiefs, 31-27.
Katherine Fitzgerald
Well, it will surely be chaotic! Between these two offenses, expect to see plenty of scoring. The Bills' defensive players know they’ll need a different mindset against Kansas City after shutting out two of the last three opponents. They won’t shut out quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so Buffalo will need to continue its streak of takeaways (11 over last three games).
The Bills' offense is putting up plenty of points, but still missing some chances in the red zone. That’s fine against the Texans, but won’t be enough to keep up with Kansas City. I think we’ll see a little less of kicker Tyler Bass this week though, as the Bills solve some of those red-zone woes.
It’s a little clichéd, but Kansas City is better than its record. I think they show that this week. Chiefs, 37-34.
Mark Gaughan
Support Local Journalism
Nobody really stops the Chiefs. They lost to the Chargers because they made four turnovers. They lost to Baltimore because they made two turnovers and Lamar Jackson played one of the top three games of his young career. Don’t talk to me about what Tampa’s defense did in the Super Bowl. Kansas City was without its two starting tackles. You take the two starting tackles off any team in a playoff game and it is skunked.
If the Chiefs make no turnovers, the Bills will need 35 points to win. If the Chiefs make two turnovers it still probably will take 30 to win. The Kansas City defense isn’t great but it has been missing Frank Clark. He’s back this week. However, Chris Jones is bothered by a wrist injury. If he’s limited, that would be a huge help to the Bills. Jones is a monster. He’s almost as good as Aaron Donald.
The Bills are in a good place on offense and defense. I expect them to play a good game. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are better than the Bills' best three players and better than anybody's best three. The home-field advantage will help the Chiefs, too. Chiefs, 34-27.
Jason Wolf
The Bills’ defense isn’t as good as it seems.
Currently ranked first in points, total yards, passing yards and points allowed, as well as in forced turnovers and pass breakups, it is ranked second in hurries, pressures and tackles for loss, fourth in rushing yards allowed and sixth in sacks.
But the Bills have faced backup quarterbacks the last three weeks in blowout victories against Miami, Washington and Houston, undoubtedly inflating their production. Now comes a real test in Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs’ defense, on the other hand, is just as bad as it seems, allowing an average of 31.2 points per game and ranking near the bottom of the league in most major categories. The two-time reigning AFC champs have lost two of their first four games.
Buffalo has the firepower to hang with Kansas City’s explosive offense, and the defense to help put the Bills over the top. Bills, 38-35.
Rachel Lenzi
This won’t just be a matchup of two marquee quarterbacks, though Josh Allen and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes are the first two names that easily come to mind in preparation for the Sunday night tilt.
Allen and Mahomes steer two of the NFL’s more productive offenses, and the Bills have gotten the benefit of "gimme" games against Miami, Washington and Houston, hardly the caliber of the Chiefs. Though the Chiefs have the edge on the pass, the Bills’ experienced secondary is more equipped to handle a pass-heavy game, having allowed only 595 yards in the air in their first four games. Additionally, the Bills’ run defense continues its upwards trajectory, and can limit big-play runs.
The matchup of two of the AFC’s top teams won’t turn into a one-sided rout but could be one that goes down to the wire. While the odds are in favor of the Chiefs, the Bills will get the signature win to further reinforce their status as an elite NFL team. Bills, 27-24.