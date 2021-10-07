How we see it: News predictions for Bills showdown against Chiefs

Katherine Fitzgerald

Well, it will surely be chaotic! Between these two offenses, expect to see plenty of scoring. The Bills' defensive players know they’ll need a different mindset against Kansas City after shutting out two of the last three opponents. They won’t shut out quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so Buffalo will need to continue its streak of takeaways (11 over last three games).

The Bills' offense is putting up plenty of points, but still missing some chances in the red zone. That’s fine against the Texans, but won’t be enough to keep up with Kansas City. I think we’ll see a little less of kicker Tyler Bass this week though, as the Bills solve some of those red-zone woes.

It’s a little clichéd, but Kansas City is better than its record. I think they show that this week. Chiefs, 37-34.

Mark Gaughan

Nobody really stops the Chiefs. They lost to the Chargers because they made four turnovers. They lost to Baltimore because they made two turnovers and Lamar Jackson played one of the top three games of his young career. Don’t talk to me about what Tampa’s defense did in the Super Bowl. Kansas City was without its two starting tackles. You take the two starting tackles off any team in a playoff game and it is skunked.