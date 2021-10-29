How we see it: News predictions for Bills game against Dolphins

Here is how News Bills writers see Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are favored by 13.5 points.

Jay Skurski

The Bills have won six straight games and eight of their last nine against Miami, but not all of them have been blowouts like the 35-0 victory in Week 2. It’s a tired cliché, but there’s some truth to the idea that it’s not easy to beat a team twice, especially when that team is desperate, like the Dolphins will be Sunday. That loss in Week 2 started a current six-game losing streak that has everything in Miami – the status of coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier, as well as the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – to be in question.

Predicting another 35-0 win might be a stretch, but the Bills should have very little trouble extending Miami’s misery. Buffalo will be eager to erase the disappointment of the loss to Tennessee in Week 6, and the best way to do that will be a solid all-around effort against Miami. Rested and mostly recovered after the bye week, the Bills will continue their march to a second straight AFC East championship with their seventh straight win over the Fins. Bills 31, Dolphins 17.

