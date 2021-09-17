How we see it: News predictions for Bills at Dolphins in Week 2

Is Tua Tagovailoa good enough to go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen for the next decade? The Miami Dolphins have put enough good pieces around their 23-year-old quarterback to get a clear answer to the question by the end of this season.

It’s a bit early for a must-win game, but this is about as close as it gets for the Bills. A loss to Miami would turn the disappointment of a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh into full-blown panic. The good news is, this looks like the right opponent at the right time. Bills quarterback Josh Allen simply owns the Dolphins. In six career appearances against them, he’s won AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times. That’s absurd.

Miami’s pass rush is not on the same level as the Steelers. That’s good news for Buffalo’s offensive line, which got worked last week against Pittsburgh. Allen said the Bills have a prideful group up front, so they’ll be eager to put in a better performance against Miami. Buffalo’s defense played well enough to win in Week 1. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a pretty good showing against New England last week, but he’s probably not keeping defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier up at night. The key against Miami will be to win the turnover battle. If that happens, Allen and Co. should have some short fields to work with. When that happens, the offense needs to do better in the red zone – it went just 1 for 4 in the opener. Bills, 30-21.