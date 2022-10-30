How we see it: News' NFL picks for Week 8

Here are our picks for Week 8 of the NFL season:
Tags
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Here are our picks for Week 8 of the NFL season:
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Here are 10 players Bills GM Brandon Beane may consider in the coming days.
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
Liam Conrad, 10, received attention on social media when his father posted a photo of his costume as hurdling Josh Allen, complete with a Hurdle Ave. sign.
Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween. Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has earned a lesson in paying it forward, too.
Bills’ long snapper Reid Ferguson's brother Blake plays for the Dolphins, who take on the Lions in Detroit on Sunday while the Bills host the Packers. His parents are scheduled to attend both games.
"He will play when he is ready," coach Sean McDermott said. "At the right time, he'll be back and right now everybody is taking it one day at a time."
“He’s chomping at the bit to get going – just deferring to the doctors, and them letting us know based off his recovery from one practice to the next how much closer he is to getting on the football field and live competition,” Frazier said.
Walt Corey, the Bills’ defensive coordinator for all four Super Bowl teams in the 1990s, has died, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday night. He was 84.
The Packers are in trouble and Rodgers might not admit it, but he sure looks like he knows it, Ryan O'Halloran writes.
“I can count on one hand how many games I've missed in my career. And I'm talking way back to when I started playing sports,” Hyde said. “So, this is just new to me. And I think it's eye-opening. And I know that there's a lesson to be learned ... "
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.