 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How we see it: News' NFL picks for Week 8

  • 0
Jets Packers Football

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson looks to make a splash when New York plays the Patriots. 

 Morry Gash
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are our picks for Week 8 of the NFL season:

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween. Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has earned a lesson in paying it forward, too.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News