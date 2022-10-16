Here are picks for Week 6 of the NFL season from News sports writers Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran.
How we see it: News' NFL picks for Week 6
Epenesa's ejection was the second in two weeks for Hussey's crew, with Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez getting tossed last week, also for making contact with Hussey.
It’s already looking like these two teams are on a collision course in the playoffs for the third season in a row. This game is only Round I. There is a good chance Round II is coming in January, writes Mark Gaughan.
The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.
Upon Further Review: First career interception does little to lift Kaiir Elam's spirits despite big win
The team’s first-round draft pick left no doubt he’s his own harshest critic.
Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen, Bills used unique seven-man protections on two long Gabe Davis touchdowns
Allen’s brute strength was on display in this game. He has the strongest arm in the NFL and the throws he made here prove that, writes Jim Kubiak.
Though the Bills dominated on a scale not seen since a 52-34 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1991 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should still give the Bills pause, writes Mark Gaughan.
Morse has started every game he’s played, including playoffs. Of those 100 regular-season starts, 49 came with Kansas City.
Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …
Josh Allen passed Jack Kemp and moved into third place in wins by a starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Here is how News sports writers see Sunday's game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.