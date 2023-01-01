How we see it: News NFL picks for Week 17

Here are our picks for Week 17 of the NFL season:
Buffalo’s ride here has been plenty bumpy as they are just 3-6 against the spread in the nine games since their bye week in late October.
Two of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL will be on the field in Monday night’s showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bills’ coaches see enough ability to trust Hart to make blocks outside the tackle box and execute double teams with the offensive tackle or a tight end.
Go down the list, and other than Stefon Diggs, every other receiver on the roster has either not met or not come close to meeting his preseason projections.
Bills safety Jordan Poyer is questionable with a knee injury. Poyer was a limited participant in Saturday’s practice, after he did not practice Thursday or Friday.
Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds – who has been credited with 95 tackles on the season – has been responsible for just one of of the Buffalo Bills' 76 missed tackles.
"The stakes don't get much bigger in the regular season. A win gives the Bills a great look at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with only a victory over the Patriots in Week 18 standing in the way," writes Jay Skurski.
Making Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hold on to the ball will be a goal for the Buffalo Bills’ defense Monday night.