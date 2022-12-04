 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How we see it: News' NFL picks for Week 13

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills 45 ,New York Jets 17

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) pressures New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) in the second quarter.

 James P.McCoy / Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are our picks for Week 13 of the NFL season.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News