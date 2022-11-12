How we see it: News' NFL picks for Week 10

Here are our picks for Week 10 of the NFL season.
"Saturday Night Live" took aim at Jets fans in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills.
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
“We've been on several different teams, and nobody has ever made him feel wanted and welcome like Buffalo," said Dean Marlowe's wife, Marlana.
Different types of exams, multiple meetings with trainers and physicians, regular doses of anti-inflammatory medicine and possibly even a platelet-rich plasma could dominate this week for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
The Buffalo Bills’ run defense was run over Sunday by the New York Jets, who piled up 174 yards on the ground on their way to a 20-17 victory at MetLife Stadium.
“It’s tough to win in this league and (you’re) playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive),” Allen said.
Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 20-17 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Right now, it feels as if quarterback Josh Allen has one person he can depend on, and that’s wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
The bottom line is the Bills’ best player handed the Jets 10 points with two gift interceptions. The first took a sure three points off the board. The second gave the Jets the ball at the Buffalo 19.
“We’re just going through it. We're still evaluating," McDermott said. "We'll see where it goes. I’ll know more in 24 hours and know more on Wednesday.”
