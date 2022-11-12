 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How we see it: News' NFL picks for Week 10

  • 0
The Bucs are one of the NFL’ s biggest disappointments in 2022 because Tom Brady, left, with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, is their quarterback. (copy)

Tom Brady, left, with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and Tampa Bay play Sunday in Germany.

 Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are our picks for Week 10 of the NFL season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News