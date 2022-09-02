How we see it: Is this finally the Super season for the Bills?

Here is how The News' Buffalo Bills reporters see the season playing out.

Jay Skurski

Picking the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl is not something done lightly. It comes with the risk of being labeled a homer, but it is a justifiable prediction. The Bills have every piece of the championship puzzle. A star quarterback. A dynamic, No. 1 receiver. A stud pass rusher. Once he gets healthy, a shut-down cornerback. Heck, they’ve even got a kicker with a big leg. Now they just have to put the whole thing together.

It starts with Josh Allen. The preseason favorite for MVP is the type of quarterback who can carry the weight of his entire team on his back. Allen’s postseason last year was basically perfect. He will have to adjust to a new offensive coordinator this year, but his relationship with Ken Dorsey is strong. They know each other well, and Dorsey knows what Allen likes. The offense has weapons all over the field, and if the interior offensive line can help strengthen the run game, they can beat teams in a variety of ways. As for the defense, the No. 1-ranked unit from last year has a chance to get better. The addition of future Hall of Famer Von Miller gives the Bills the dynamic edge rusher they’ve been lacking. Miller should make life easier for the entire defense.

That’s not to say there aren’t some concerns. The absence of Tre’Davious White for probably the first half of the season could be problematic, particularly if rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford aren’t ready for the big stage. The loss of trusted slot receiver Cole Beasley hasn’t gotten much attention, but it could be a concern. Beasley was a reliable third-down target for Allen the past couple years. The team also went through some serious drama with the release of rookie punter Matt Araiza.

That’s where head coach Sean McDermott comes in. The Bills’ head coach has to manage this team’s massive expectations. He also has to own the way last season ended. He also has to learn from it. In two of the past three seasons – the playoff losses at Houston and Kansas City last year – the Bills came up small in the biggest moments. This team is talented enough to do great things, but it will be on the head coach to have them prepared for those moments this season. McDermott undoubtedly spent the offseason going over those “13 seconds” a million times. How composed and prepared his team is in the biggest games this season will be telling.

Projected record: 13-4.

Katherine Fitzgerald

The Bills enter the year with high expectations, but with the pieces they need to achieve lofty goals. There may be some early growing pains as they adjust to a revamped offense, but overall, the Bills should look close to where they left off the last few months of last season. Allen leads a dynamic offense, and new offensive coordinator Dorsey finds ways to further unleash his options. Dorsey had a front seat to the mad-scientist ways of Brian Daboll, and now he gets to further experiment, much to the chagrin of opposing defenses.

Buffalo’s bolstered defensive line highlights a defense that is ready to win more than just statistical honors. I’m fascinated to see what the d-line does, and particularly how the younger defensive ends respond to the call to step up. Miller, of course, is talented in a vacuum, but he also makes the group better by osmosis. Starting the season without White is a challenge, but the defense is sprinkled with playmakers.

Anyway, I’m prone to overthinking picks, but I’m also an advocate of “do it for the plot.” And that’s where picking the Bills makes sense to me. All the storylines are there. The pieces are there. The players, the coaches, the mindset. It’s all there for the taking, and Buffalo seems poised for the challenge.

Projected record: 12-5.

Mark Gaughan

I’ll pick the Bills to win the Super Bowl. Why not? The last time they were this popular a pick was coming off the first Super Bowl loss in 1991, when they were even a more trendy choice. That doesn’t mean they’re likely to win it. Las Vegas gives them about a 13% chance to win. So the easy thing to do this year is not pick them. If you were going to bet any one team or “the field” in any season, the smart play always is to take the field.

The AFC is a minefield of good teams. All the potential playoff matchups look tough. Indianapolis and Jonathan Taylor in Buffalo on a bad weather day in January? Yes, I’d pick the Bills, but that’s a matchup I’d rather avoid. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs? Who thinks that’s not a coin flip. Check out the Los Angeles Chargers’ roster. Their edge rushers, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, are the best 1-2 combination in the NFL. Their offensive line looks a little better than that of the Bills. That’s a fourth-quarter game, if the Bills and Chargers meet in January.

Nevertheless, you have to like the Bills in the AFC East. The New York Jets are stockpiling draft talent, but they’re still building, and Zach Wilson has a ton to prove. We’ve all learned the hard way never to underestimate Bill Belichick. But the New England Patriots’ defense is not as good as last year, and the weapons are below the AFC’s top end. Miami is a threat to the Bills on paper. But the Dolphins have a new head coach and Tua Tagovailoa at QB, and he’s the 10th best QB in the AFC on this scorecard.

If you’re not going to pick the Bills this year, when? Imagine a Hollywood ending. The Bills send Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady off into retirement with an “L.” Or Brady rides off into the sunset with an eighth ring ... and another win over the Bills.

Projected record: 12-5.

Rachel Lenzi

If you’re a Bills fan, start booking your flights, hotel rooms, restaurant reservations and other extracurricular activities in the Phoenix area in early February.

Over the last two seasons, the Bills have gotten closer and closer to the ultimate goal, coming within 13 seconds of advancing to the AFC championship game in January (lest we forget), in one of the most exciting games of the playoffs, and reaching the AFC title game the year prior.

That kind of experience doesn’t weather a team as much as it molds a team for the next season. With the addition of Von Miller to an already smothering defense and another year of experience on Allen’s resume, the ceiling – and the Lombardi Trophy – is within reach.

This is the year the Bills will finally break through and make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since January of 1994. They’ll come close, but again, they’ll come up short.

Projected record: 14-3.