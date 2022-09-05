How we see it: Allen total TDs, Diggs TD catches, unsung hero and more Bills predictions

With the season opener upon us, News sports writers projected a number of categories for Bills players:
|Skurski
|Fitzgerald
|Gaughan
|Lenzi
|Allen total TDs
|47
|47
|42
|41
|Diggs TD catches
|11
|11
|9
|11
|Davis TD catches
|9
|8
|9
|8
|Hyde/Poyer INTs
|6
|9
|7
|11
|Sacks leader
|Von Miller
|Von Miller
|Von Miller
|Von Miller
|Unsung hero
|DaQuan Jones
|Tommy Sweeney
|Taron Johnson
|Reggie Gilliam
You can read their projections for the Bills' record and more by clicking here.