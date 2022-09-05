 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How we see it: Allen total TDs, Diggs TD catches, unsung hero and more Bills predictions

  • Updated
Bills Broncos third

A youngster with a sign for Josh Allen during the a preseason game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
With the season opener upon us, News sports writers projected a number of categories for Bills players:

  SkurskiFitzgerald  Gaughan Lenzi  
Allen total TDs  47  47  42 41
Diggs TD catches  11  11  9  11 
Davis TD catches  9  8  9  8 
Hyde/Poyer INTs  6  9  7  11 
Sacks leader Von Miller Von Miller  Von Miller Von Miller 
Unsung hero DaQuan Jones Tommy Sweeney Taron Johnson Reggie Gilliam 

You can read their projections for the Bills' record and more by clicking here.

