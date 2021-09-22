How UB assistant Ron Whitcomb had a hand in making Washington's Taylor Heinicke a pro

“You pretty much bang down the door,” said Whitcomb, whose promotion was made official in May. “I didn’t leave here for a week straight, and I tried to show him any and every reason I could bring value to the organization. He believed in me and I’m really appreciative of the opportunity.”

His pitch to Linguist was his passion for teaching, his value to the staff as a native to the region, and his belief in the culture at UB.

In fact, Whitcomb was the only holdover to be named as an assistant on Linguist’s staff.

“Ron does have some knowledge, because he was at Old Dominion for a long time,” Linguist said Monday. “He’s familiar with some of the guys, but they’ve had some attrition and they’ve brought in some new guys, as well. We’re lifting up every stone, every rock that we can find to find the small details and answers, and coach Whitcomb, having that knowledge and that experience, and even just being in that place, knowing where you fly into and the small details that make the whole transition down there as smooth as possible, we’re picking his brain to find out some of those small details.”