How tragedy has helped Bills' Dane Jackson prepare for 'opportunity of a lifetime'

The Buffalo Bills aren’t hiding from the fact replacing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is all but impossible.
That’s not an insult to Dane Jackson, the second-year veteran faced with the unenviable task, but rather an acknowledgement of White’s skills.
Jackson knows it, too.
“He's one of the best corners in the league, so losing a guy like that is crucial to our defense,” Jackson said Friday. “I just try not to think about that, you know? Just do the same thing I've been doing all year. I'm a backup, so ultimately, I have to prepare like a starter because you never know what's going to happen.”
That’s a lesson he learned far too early in life. Jackson grew up in the Green Way Park Apartments in Pittsburgh’s west end – where his grandmother still resides. It was not an easy upbringing.
As one of four kids to a single mother, Jackson would get dropped off at his grandmother’s house early on summer days before his mom went to work. He’d typically be the first kid on the street, knocking on friends’ doors as early at 6 a.m. to play.
“It's a project,” Jackson said of where he’s from. “So, you know, there's a bunch of little kids out. I have an older brother. He kind of had this group. They all hung together and everything. … I’m always going to follow my older brother, you know what I mean?”
A group of seven or eight boys grew close, hanging out every day. One by one, however, that circle grew smaller. Starting when Jackson was a high school senior, four of those friends were killed, lost to a combination of gun violence and tragic accidents.
“At some point, some people may want to give up, but that just made me push harder, and made me want to see myself succeed more,” Jackson said. “I just use that as fuel to the fire.”
So, yes, replacing an All-Pro cornerback is a big ask, but coming from where he does, it’s nothing Jackson will shy away from.
“Growing up, I always faced a lot of adversity, so this is nothing different,” he said. “You just have to be strong-minded and deal with anything that comes your way. … Looking back at it, I never knew I was going to make it this far.”
A repeating cycle
Jackson, who turned 25 last week, was just a couple of weeks short of turning 18 in 2014 when he lost his first friend. Diondre Dozier, 17, was shot and killed in the early-morning hours of Nov. 17.
Jackson awoke to the news from his mom.
Unfortunately, that would not be his only loss.
Before his freshman year at Pitt, Jackson was on a shuttle ride to campus on July 1, 2015, when he rode past the remains of a bad car crash. Jackson had no idea at the time, but hours earlier, another friend from his neighborhood, Richard Giles, was killed in the accident. Giles, then 20, was the driver of a car that was attempting to flee from police. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed head-on into another car.
On Aug. 21, 2016, Pittsburgh police responded to a call in the Crafton Heights section of the city. There, they found Domanek Cabbagestalk, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound. Cabbagestalk, who was from the same complex as Jackson, died less than two weeks later.
Finally, on June 14, 2018, 23-year-old De’Von Dozier, Diondre’s older brother, was found in Crafton Heights with a gunshot wound. He died the next morning.
Four lives lost. Four friends gone.
“These aren't just random friends that I just met,” Jackson said. “I'm talking, like, I get dropped off at my grandma's house and I go outside at 6 in the morning, I'm knocking on the door trying to find my friends, you know what I mean? I'm like 6, 7 years old. It was like our whole group of friends, there's only like three of us left, so I just use that as fuel every single day.”
Jackson has DDDR tattooed on his left arm – the first letter of each lost friend's name -- as a way of keeping the memory of his friends with him at all times. When he says a pregame prayer before playing against the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football," he’ll ask them to watch over him during the game.
By the time he got to high school, Jackson was the last of his friends to still play football. The sport, he came to understand, would be his best chance of, in his words, not becoming another statistic.
“I didn't want that to happen,” he said. “I wanted to keep making my mom proud, and I wanted to make their mom proud.”
Recently, Jackson sent flowers to De’Von and Diondre’s mother.
“I just try to keep up on them,” he said. “I don't do the best job – I wish I did better – but I just try to keep up on it ... because I know the way my mom looks at me, happy that I didn't choose some of the routes that they chose. So I just try to show love and respect to their mom.”
Jackson’s friends often told him how proud they were that he stuck with football, and how they wished they had done the same. When it would have been easy to go down a different path, Jackson thought back to those conversations.
“I've been with him a few times when he's gotten calls, unfortunately, about some of his friends passing away,” said Ed Dawson, Jackson’s coach and mentor during high school. “It would break him down as a young kid, but he always picked himself back up and stayed focused on his goals. Seeing his willingness to stay focused while he was grieving and being upset, I mean, it's just a testament to his character and who he is.”
Jackson was a freshman at Cornell High School when he first met Dawson. Immediately, the coach came away impressed.
“He was just a great kid from the day that I met him, and seeing his work ethic as a kid and his willingness to stay away from negativity, even being as young as ninth grade, he knew what he wanted to do,” Dawson said. “There was just something special in him. Dane is such an affectionate kid. He's friendly and outgoing, but he's also an ultra competitor. I saw it every day, from the time he was in ninth grade to the time he graduated, whether it was football or it was basketball. Even with his grades.
"He wants to win, and he does a great job of staying focused. That's something I always loved about him.”
Jackson actually starred at two high schools. At Cornell, he was a freshman defensive back and wide receiver before the school dropped its football program. Through a partnership with neighboring Quaker Valley, Jackson was able to continue playing, switching to quarterback. He stayed home for college and went to Pitt, where he was a defensive back and received second-team All-ACC honors in 2019 after leading his team with 12 passes defensed while making 43 tackles and an interception.
That put him on the NFL radar. Like Dawson, Bills defensive backs coach John Butler distinctly remembers the first time he met Jackson. That came at the 2020 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
“Some guys have a look in their eye,” Butler said. “He honestly wasn't a guy that was on our priority list. He was a guy we just talked to, we knew about, and then when we had the conversation, it was just a connection. There's a certain type of player that fits the culture that Sean McDermott’s building here and fits the type of players we already have in our DB room. I just knew, this was even before I evaluated him, I said, ‘Listen, there's something about this kid.’ He looks you in the eye. He talks to you straight up. There's no (nonsense) about him, but he's also not doing it to impress you. He's not trying to impress in a job interview, you can tell it's who he is."
The Bills used a seventh-round draft pick on Jackson in 2020, and although he didn’t make the 53-man roster out of training camp, the team quickly stashed him on the practice squad. Jackson was promoted to the active roster ahead of the Week 7 game against the New York Jets and made his first career start. He made an impact, too, intercepting Jets quarterback Sam Darnold late in the second quarter with New York leading, 10-3, while in Buffalo territory.
“It was an exciting moment,” Jackson said. “I wish I would have stayed up, but like I said, it was an exciting moment. I'm happy it played out the way it did.”
Three weeks later, with the Bills short-handed because of players on the Covid-19 list, Jackson was called on again to start. He finished with eight tackles, a pass defensed and a recovered fumble against the Cardinals in the infamous “Hail Murray” loss.
It’s a small sample size, to be sure, but those moments weren’t too much for Jackson.
“I think it has a lot to do with the composure that he plays with,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “Things don't get too big for him. We saw it in his rookie year when he had to step in and play in some tough situations at times. And even this year, when he's had to come in the ballgame, even the game on Thursday night, when he stepped in (after White's injury), he has real good poise and a good feel for the game. And I think that helps him not to get overly concerned or to stress himself where he's not playing to the level that we expect him to.”
That’s also a testament to the coaching he’s received since coming to the Bills.
“Our job as coaches is to prepare everybody,” Butler said. “Our focus isn't just on Tre White, Jordan Poyer, Taron Johnson. We feel like we take pride in developing anybody that we bring into the organization. Just spending time with them – an extra 15 minutes a day, pre-practice, every single day over the last two years – that adds up.
“Honestly, how he developed as a scout team player, I never had an issue with him going out there last year, because when you would see him cover John Brown and Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis, it was never a mismatch. They would win their share, and he would win his share. You develop it that way. You constantly have your eye on the player and you constantly are trying to evaluate the player, because at any moment, you're a play away from, unfortunately, a situation like this, where one of our best players gets hurt, and he's got to be ready.”
Asked Jackson’s strengths, Butler pointed to a play on Thanksgiving night against the Saints. On New Orleans’ first play of the third quarter, 224-pound running back Tony Jones Jr. took the handoff and ran off right tackle. Jackson, who is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, had no problem dropping Jones after just a 2-yard gain.
“He's fearless. As a corner, he's willing and able to tackle with a physical mindset,” Butler said. “He's competitive. He's a contest-and-challenge guy. This week in practice, he's contesting the receiver, contesting the ball, and I think he believes in himself. If you're playing that position – really, if you play in the NFL, period – but if you're playing an outside corner position, you better have the skills, but you also better have the confidence to know that I'm going to get the ball thrown at me, and I better respond.”
An ‘opportunity of a lifetime’
Former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander used a phrase that has stuck with the team even after his departure: Work while you wait. That’s something Alexander did perhaps more than anyone in NFL history, as it took him three teams and 127 career games before he finally became a consistent starter in Buffalo.
Jackson competed with Levi Wallace for the starting job opposite White during training camp. Although the coaches insisted it was close, it never felt like Johnson was truly near to winning the job.
“Probably the biggest thing I learned was there's just more work to be done,” Jackson said. “Maybe I wasn't ready for that position. Maybe the man above wasn't ready to put me in that position. There's just a lot of work to be done. I've got a lot of areas that I could have improved on. When that happened, you know, I worked on those areas so that I made sure that it won't happen again.”
Because of the injury to White, Jackson now has an opportunity over the Bills’ final six games – and possibly more in the postseason – to establish himself as not just an NFL player, but one who is worthy of being a full-time starter.
“Oh, it's a huge opportunity,” he said. “I've been telling myself since it happened, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. This is what I've been dreaming of. This is what I've been working for. Obviously, I didn't want it to happen the way it happened, but this is my once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I'm ready to take advantage of it.”
As he’s prepared, he’s leaned on White to get ready.
“I've been talking to him every single day,” Jackson said. “He's been telling me tips. Stuff I was seeing on film, I would go to him and he would tell me the same thing, which would make me feel more comfortable. … All-Pro corner, he's watching film and I'm seeing the same thing. It's just me talking to the older guys, and getting more confidence from them.”
The Bills have been united in their messaging all week: Jackson doesn’t have to worry about trying to be White – which isn’t going to happen – but needs to instead just be the best version of himself.
“We love Dane, just what he's been able to do the last couple of years, coming here, working every day. Whenever his number is called, he goes to work,” safety Micah Hyde said. “While you're waiting to get in the game, you're putting in the time the film work, the film study, the field work, all that type of stuff. Dane's been a part of that process. And he understands that he has to step in.
"We're not asking him to be Tre'Davious White by any means. We're not asking him to be All-Pro and shut down every single receiver and follow the best receivers and do that type of stuff. We're just asking him to do his job and everybody else on the defensive side, just step your role up a little more.”
In all likelihood, the Bills will change how they defend teams. White is a huge part of their defensive identity. He has the ability to defend another team’s No. 1 receiver with little to no help if needed, which in turn impacts how Frazier calls the game.
“We obviously believe in Dane,” Frazier said. “He competed in training camp for a starting job, so we have confidence in him. But we do have to be mindful of the fact that Tre'Davious is a Pro Bowl corner, and you're missing him. So we'll be conscious of the fact that Dane is replacing Tre'Davious, and we'll do the things that are necessary to help him and really help our defense. It’s not the same with Tre'Davious not being there, and we will have to be cognizant of the fact that he's not out there.”
Replacing White presents a new challenge for the Bills, who have enjoyed remarkably good health over the past couple of seasons. Hyde conceded the team went through a period of sadness after learning White would miss the rest of the year. Those who remain in the secondary, however, have played a lot of football together. That includes Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer, along with Wallace and Johnson. It has to be business as usual for all of them.
“We tell him all the time, he’s not out there alone,” Poyer said of Jackson. “He ain’t gotta do nothing other than be Dane Jackson. He’s got his teammates around him. Sometimes they might hit a play – it’s next play. Move on, it’s the next play. We’ve got all the faith in the world in Dane. He’s came in and he’s made a lot plays.”
Jackson has gotten countless text messages from back home leading up to Monday’s game. The most frequent, however, have come from his mom, Joy.
“She’s been texting me every day,” Jackson said. “But it's not like other people text me, 'You ready? You ready?' She's making sure I'm good, making sure my mind's right, making sure my body's right. She's just telling me, 'Just make sure you're good. Don't worry about what other people say.’ We've got a big job to do come Monday night, so block out all the noise and be ready."
Jackson and his teammates say he is. We’ll find out against the Patriots if they are right.