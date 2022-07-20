 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to get tickets to Bills' "Return of the Blue & Red" practice

A fair agreement among the state, the NFL and Pegula Sports and Entertainment avoided the real possibility that the Bills could leave Buffalo.

The Bills will host the "Return of the Blue & Red" practice on Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. 

Admission and parking are free. Parking lots open at 3 p.m., with the gates opening at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available to season ticketholders beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Tickets for the general public will be available online beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. 

The Bills said limited tickets are available with a high demand expected. 

The team already has sold out its available tickets to training camp at St. John Fisher University, which begins Sunday. 

