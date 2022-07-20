How to get tickets to Bills' "Return of the Blue & Red" practice

The Bills will host the "Return of the Blue & Red" practice on Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Admission and parking are free. Parking lots open at 3 p.m., with the gates opening at 4 p.m.
Tickets are available to season ticketholders beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tickets for the general public will be available online beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Bills said limited tickets are available with a high demand expected.
The team already has sold out its available tickets to training camp at St. John Fisher University, which begins Sunday.